Nemaska Lithium Reviews Strategic Alternatives

QUÉBEC CITY, Québec, Feb. 27, 2019 -- Nemaska Lithium Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: NMX) (OTCQX: NMKEF) (Frankfurt: N0T) today announced that, further to its update of February 13, 2019 on the evolution of the Whabouchi project, its Board of Directors has appointed a Special Committee to review all strategic alternatives for the Corporation.



The Special Committee is comprised of independent members of the Corporation’s Board of Directors, being François Biron, Vanessa Laplante and Paul-Henri Couture, the latter acting as Chairman of the Special Committee.

In connection with this review process, Clarksons Platou Securities AS has been engaged as financial advisor to the Corporation and the Board, National Bank Financial and PricewaterhouseCoopers have been engaged as financial advisors to the Special Committee and the Board and McCarthy Tétrault LLP has been engaged as legal advisor to the Special Committee and the Board.

The Corporation has, with the assistance of the Special Committee and the engaged advisors, initiated its review process which it intends to complete in a timely fashion including alternatives which may be available to secure the additional funding required to complete the Whabouchi mine and the Shawinigan plant.

Management will work closely with the Special Committee to review all alternatives including but not limited to common stock, preference shares, debt instruments permitted under the stream and the senior secured bonds, other sources of funds and M&A alternatives. The Corporation will update the market accordingly at such time as the Board approves a definitive strategic alternative, or otherwise determines that further disclosure on the review process is appropriate.

