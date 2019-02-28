Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
BlueBird Battery Metals to Exhibit at PDAC 2019

19:05 Uhr  |  CNW

VANCOUVER, Feb. 28, 2019 -  BlueBird Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: BATT; US:BBBMF) (the "Company" or "BlueBird") is pleased to announce its participation in the PDAC 2019 convention in Toronto, Canada.

Event and Booth Details

  • Event: PDAC 2019
  • Date: March 3 – 6, 2019
  • Location: Investors Exchange, Metro Toronto Convention Centre, Toronto, Canada
  • Booth Number: 3144
  • Booth Hours
    Sunday, March 3, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
    Monday, March 4, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
    Tuesday, March 5, 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
    Wednesday, March 6, 9:00 am - 12:00 pm
  • Company Website: www.bluebirdbatterymetals.com

About BlueBird Battery Metals

BlueBird Battery Metals (TSXV: BATT; US: BBBMF) is a Canadian publicly listed company focused on the global exploration and development of strategic battery metals projects, primarily cobalt and nickel. BlueBird's goal is to pursue a business model that offers direct and long-term leverage to the price appreciation in nickel and cobalt, two principal materials in EV batteries. The Company plans to become a leader in the battery metals sector, as cobalt is currently in a global supply deficit, has a vulnerable supply chain, and is part of an emerging sector with extraordinary potential. BlueBird is currently advancing a portfolio of battery metals focused assets in in Western Australia and reviewing new acquisition opportunities to add to the Company's project portfolio.

On Behalf of the Board of BlueBird Battery Metals Inc.

Nav Dhaliwal
Chairman and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange, the Toronto Stock Exchange nor their Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluebird-battery-metals-to-exhibit-at-pdac-2019-300804357.html

SOURCE Bluebird Battery Metals



Contact
please contact 1-855-584-0160 or info@bluebirdbatterymetals.com.
