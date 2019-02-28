 Nemaska Lithium Sends Lithium Hydroxide Monohydrate Samples to Several Potential Customers

QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 28, 2019 - Nemaska Lithium Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: NMX) (OTCQX: NMKEF) (Frankfurt: N0T) is pleased to announce that it has started the qualification of its high purity lithium hydroxide monohydrate products with more than 20 customers globally. The Corporation began shipping samples within 60 days of installing drying and bagging equipment at its Shawinigan Phase 1 demonstration plant. Sample sizes range from 450 g to 350 kg and have been requested by customers ranging from cathode manufacturers, to battery makers to industrial grease users, in addition to our existing offtake customers, which include LG Chemicals, Johnson Matthey and Northvolt.



Product Specifications of the lithium hydroxide monohydrate shipped



Nemaska Lithium team who participated in achieving the drying and bagging stage, with the first deliveries of lithium hydroxide monohydrate to customers globally.





“We have just achieved a major milestone in our vertically integrated project from mine to plant. This first delivery, completed in less time than expected, confirms our ability to produce superior quality battery grade lithium hydroxide from our Shawinigan Phase 1 plant facility. I want to take this opportunity to commend the efforts of our employees in delivering such a high-quality product”, says Guy Bourassa, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nemaska Lithium.

Product specifications of the lithium hydroxide monohydrate shipped and a picture of Nemaska Lithium’s team are joined to this press release.

About Nemaska Lithium

Nemaska Lithium Inc. is a developing chemical company whose activities will be vertically integrated, from spodumene mining to the commercialization of high-purity lithium hydroxide and lithium carbonate. These lithium salts are mainly destined for the fast-growing lithium-ion battery market, which is driven by the increasing demand for electric vehicles and energy storage worldwide. With its products and processes, the Corporation intends to facilitate access to green energy, for the benefit of humanity.

The Corporation will be operating the Whabouchi mine in Québec, Canada, one of the richest lithium spodumene deposits in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at the Whabouchi mine will be processed at the Shawinigan plant using a unique membrane electrolysis process for which the Corporation holds several patents.

The Corporation will be operating the Whabouchi mine in Québec, Canada, one of the richest lithium spodumene deposits in the world, both in volume and grade. The spodumene concentrate produced at the Whabouchi mine will be processed at the Shawinigan plant using a unique membrane electrolysis process for which the Corporation holds several patents.

