Kingston Resources Limited: Stuart Hayward Appointed as Misima Exploration Manager

Sydney, Australia - Kingston Resources Ltd. (ASX:KSN) (Kingston or the Company) wishes to advise of the following management changes at its flagship Misima Gold Project in PNG.- Highly-credentialed exploration geologist with more than 30 years' experience- Expert in epithermal Au-Ag systemsMr Stuart Hayward has accepted the role of Exploration Manager, commencing in early April. Stuart is a highly credentialed geologist with more than 30 years' experience in mineral systems exploration and evaluation including epithermal Au-Ag and porphyry Cu-Au deposits. Stuart's extensive CV includes more than 15 years with Newcrest Mining Ltd. as a Mineral Resource Manager and Principal Geologist covering their Asia Pacific and PNG projects, including time spent working on Newcrest's Lihir and Wafi Golpu projects.Mr Michael Woodbury has resigned from the role of Exploration Manager to pursue other opportunities. The Company wishes to thank Michael for his efforts on Misima, particularly in establishing the drilling program alongside Project Manager Charles Yobone. Kingston Resources Ltd. Managing Director, Andrew Corbett said: "We are excited to have someone of Stuart's calibre joining the team at Misima. Stuart will be working alongside Charles Yobone and our recently expanded team of geologists. He will have a particular focus on the 2019 drilling program which seeks to advance the exciting targets identified during 2018 towards resource definition. In addition to Stuart's appointment we have recently appointed two new local geologists to the team as we ramp up regional exploration activities on the island. During my recent site visit to Misima it was particularly pleasing to see the expanded geological team carrying out field work on both Quartz Mountain and Ara Creek while we are drilling in a third location at Ginamwamwa. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Mike Woodbury for his efforts in helping to establish our current exploration program since late 2017."Misima Mineral ResourceThe Misima mineral resource estimate shown in Table A1 (see link below) was released in an ASX announcement on 27 November 2017. The resource estimate was compiled by Mr Scott McManus, who is an independent consultant to the Company. Further information relating to the resource is included within the original announcement.To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/51B5P526





Kingston (ASX:KSN) is a metals exploration company. Currently the Company's priority is the world-class Misima Gold Project in PNG, which contains a JORC resource of 2.8Moz Au, a production history of over 3.7Moz and outstanding potential for additional resource growth through exploration success. Kingston currently owns 70% of the Misima Gold Project.



In addition, Kingston owns 75% of the Livingstone Gold Project, WA which holds a 50koz resource and is the site of ongoing exploration and a number of high-grade historic intersections.





