21C Metals Inc. Becomes a Member of the 8020 Community

VANCOUVER, March 14, 2019 - 21C Metals Inc. ("21C" or the "Company") (CSE: BULL) ((FRA: DCR1) (OTCQB: DCNNF) is pleased to announce that it recently became a member of the 8020 Connect Inc., ("8020 Connect"), investor community.

We invite all shareholders and stakeholders to join 21C on the 8020 Connect platform to communicate directly with management.

Join our Investor Group here: 21C Metals Investor Group

"We are excited to have the opportunity to keep all shareholders and interested investors up to date on our Palladium and Cobalt assets. We have two very exciting projects and its important to give shareholders an opportunity to learn and grow with the company." President & CEO, Wayne Tisdale.

21C Asset Highlights:

Tisova Project: (Location: Czech/German): The Tisova VMS horizons appear to occur within a 100m thick assemblage termed the Tisova Horizon. 21C Metal's geologists, working with recognized world experts in VMS deposits, have developed a preliminary exploration signature for copper/cobalt on the property. It is currently thought that there may be as much as a prospective 30 km belt.

East Bull property: (Ontario, Canada): Analysis and testing of the historical exploration has resulted in a 43-101 compliant resources estimate of 11.1m tonnes of ore at a grade of 1.46g/t PdEq for a total of 523,000 ounces of Palladium. The independent analysis of the updated 43-101 also highlighted the potential significant upside potential for the resource estimate after further exploration.

Interested in learning more: Corporate Profile

About 8020 Connect Inc.

8020 Connect (8020) is a software technology company specializing in the development of niche-managed social media communications, data collection and AI applications. 8020 is the 1st and only regulatory-compliant social network technology platform for regulated or highly controlled business environments. 8020 is gives social power and connectivity to those industries unable to leverage uncontrolled traditional social networks.

8020 Connect's global network of premier online investor communication platforms, 8020Stocks, is dedicated to assisting corporations (issuers) to better communicate their story and grow their investor audience.

