Plateau Energy Metals Clarifies Recent Third Party Commentary

TORONTO, March 15, 2019 - Plateau Energy Metals Inc.. (“Plateau” or the "Company") (TSX-V:PLU) (OTCQB:PLUUF) reports that it has been made aware that information was published by a third party late yesterday surrounding certain concessions in its 93,000 hectare land package being not in good standing. The Company wishes to confirm all of its mineral concessions are in good standing and are 100% controlled. The Company regularly confirms concessions are in good standing via the regulatory body’s online database and title opinions provided by independent legal advisors as a normal course of business.



Work commitments in accordance with regulations have been and were properly incurred and filed with the Peru concession regulatory body INGEMMET.

“It’s disappointing to see this irresponsible spread of misinformation,” stated Alex Holmes, CEO. “Plateau is actively engaged with the government and communities where it operates, and will continue to operate in an open and transparent manner to the benefit of everyone involved.”

The Company is in the process of determining the source of the misinformation and is considering legal action. Plateau may provide further clarification in due course if deemed necessary.

About Plateau Energy Metals

Plateau Energy Metals Inc.., a Canadian exploration and development company, is enabling the new energy paradigm through exploring and developing its Falchani Lithium Project and its Macusani Uranium Project in southeastern Peru. The Company, with 100% control of mineral concessions covering over 93,000 hectares (930 km2), has significant and growing lithium resources and all reported uranium resources known in Peru, all of which are situated near infrastructure.

