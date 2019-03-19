Mosaic to Host Analyst Day 2019

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is hosting an Analyst Day on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Florida.
The Company will present its current strategy, business unit performance and outlook through 2021.
Presentations, scheduled to start at 8:00 a.m. EDT, will be webcast live and available on the Company's website at www.mosaicco.com/investors. A replay will also be available on the website.
For additional information, please visit the company’s website www.mosaicco.com/investors or contact investor relations at investor@mosaicco.com.
About The Mosaic Company The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
