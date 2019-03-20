Boreal Intersects High-Grade Copper Gold at Burfjord Project

VANCOUVER, March 20, 2019 - Boreal Metals Corp. ("Boreal" or the "Company") (TSXV:BMX) is pleased to announce results from a recently completed seven diamond drill hole reconnaissance program (951 metres) at its Burfjord copper gold project ("Burfjord" or the "Project") in northern Norway (Table 1; Figure 1). Drilling at Burfjord was completed on time and under budget. Burfjord is host to numerous high-grade veins with associated copper-rich envelopes developed across a large area (~ 6 by 4 kilometres). The large associated alteration system and widespread copper mineralization support the project's potential to host a large copper deposit.

"The results from this widely spaced reconnaissance drill program confirm the presence of broad zones of copper mineralization enveloping high-grade copper veins at Burfjord," stated Patricio Varas, Executive Chairman. "The 32 metre mineralized zone in BUR-18-003 hole, at the Gamlegruve workings area, has added to the prospectivity of the property in conjunction with historical drilling at Cedarsgruve, where high copper grades had historically been drilled tested."

Hole From To Length Cu Au In ID Metres Metres Metres % g/t ppm BUR-18-001 10.00 16.00 6.00 0.18 0.01 0.05 BUR-18-001 24.00 27.00 3.00 0.12 0.10 0.08 BUR-18-001 71.50 82.50 11.00 0.11 0.02 0.05 Incl. 79.00 82.50 3.50 0.21 0.01 0.08 BUR-18-002 15.00 20.00 5.00 0.20 0.03 0.09 BUR-18-002 39.00 62.00 23.00 0.14 0.01 0.05 BUR-18-003 73.00 84.00 11.00 0.14 0.01 0.07 BUR-18-003 184.00 216.00 32.00 0.56 0.26 0.50 Incl. 184.85 188.31 3.46 4.31 2.22 3.69 also incl. 184.00 191.00 7.00 2.30 1.13 2.05 BUR-18-004 58.60 59.33 0.73 2.46 0.15 0.17 BUR-18-004 66.00 67.60 1.60 0.19 0.01 0.09 BUR-18-004 88.00 89.00 1.00 0.51 0.04 0.59 BUR-18-005 25.00 102.00 77.00 0.11 0.01 0.11 Incl. 52.00 62.00 10.00 0.24 0.04 0.20 Incl. 93.00 98.00 5.00 0.23 0.02 0.19 BUR-18-007 96.00 99.00 3.00 0.16 0.28 0.11 BUR-18-007 138.00 140.00 2.00 0.12 0.07 0.12 *Lengths reported as seen in drill core. True widths are estimated at 85-100% of reported lengths. No significant results were obtained from BUR-18-006. Table 1. Burfjord drill intercepts.

Only limited exploration has taken place at Burfjord in the modern era and before Boreal's recent reconnaissance drill program only one prospect area had been drill tested. The best historical drill intercept consists of seven metres @ 3.6% copper1, and was obtained from the Cedarsgruve (mine) area in the northern portion of the claim block. The discovery of the 32 metre wide zone with grades of 0.56% copper and 0.26 g/t gold at the Gamlegruve workings in the southern part of the property confirm the broad style of mineralization observed in the widespread artisanal workings throughout the Project (Figure 1).

Overview of the Burfjord Project

The Burfjord copper gold project, located in the Kåfjord Copper Belt near Alta, Norway is highly prospective for Iron Oxide Copper Gold (IOCG) and Sediment Hosted Copper mineral deposits which contribute significantly to copper production globally.

High-grade copper gold veins at Burfjord that were historically mined (pre 20th century) at cut-off grades of 3-5% copper (see Figure 1) are surrounded by envelopes of stockwork veins or disseminations of copper mineralization extending tens to hundreds of metres laterally into the host rocks. Boreal believes this mineralization has economic potential and represents an attractive bulk tonnage exploration drilling target. Copper bearing veins in the area are dominated by ferroan carbonate, sodium-rich minerals, and iron-oxide minerals (magnetite and hematite), but also contain the economically important minerals chalcopyrite, bornite and chalcocite in addition to cobalt-rich pyrite as generally coarse-grained (often 0.5 centimetre to multi-centimetre scale) disseminations in the veins. The sodium-rich (highly saline) styles of alteration and mineralization at Burfjord are also host to elevated levels of rare elements (e.g., reported Indium; see Table 1), critical "technology metals" that are important to the emerging green energy and other industries. Discreet zones of cobalt and nickel mineralization are also present on the property.

The Burfjord project is comprised of six exploration licenses totaling 5,500 hectares in the Kåfjord Copper Belt near Alta in Norway. During the nineteenth century, copper mineralization was mined from over 30 historic mines and prospects developed along the flanks of a prominent 4 x 6-kilometre fold (anticline) consisting of interbedded sedimentary and volcanic rocks. Many of the rocks in the anticline are intensely hydrothermally altered and contain sulphide mineralization.

About Boreal Metals Corp.

Boreal is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of Zinc, Copper, Silver, Gold, Cobalt and Nickel deposits in exceptional, historical mining project areas spanning Sweden and Norway. The Company aims to discover new economic mineral deposits in known mining districts that have seen little or no modern exploration. The Company is led by an experienced management team and technical team, with successful track records in mineral discovery, mining development and financing.

Quality Control, Quality Assurance and Core Handling Protocols

Drill core is logged and prepped for sampling before submittal to ALS in Malå, Sweden where it is cut, bagged and prepped for analysis. Accredited control samples (blanks and accredited standards) are inserted into the sample intervals regularly. Samples are dried (if necessary), weighed, crushed (70% < 2mm), and riffle split into two fractions. One is retained (coarse reject) and the other is pulverized to 85% < 75µm. Pulps are analyzed by ultra-trace ICP-MS (ME-MS41) and ICP-AES Au-Pt-Pd (PGM-ICP23). Over detection limit samples are reanalyzed using ore grade ICP-AES by aqua regia (ME-OG46) or by AAS in the case of high-grade copper (Cu-OG46).

Qualified Person

Daniel MacNeil, P.Geo, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has read and approved all technical and scientific information related to the Burfjord project contained in this news release. Mr. MacNeil is Vice President Exploration for Boreal.

