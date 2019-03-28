Albert Mining to use its CARDS "Artificial Intelligence Technology" to Target Copper, Zinc and Nickel on Playfair Mining Ltd.'s RKV Property in Southern Norway

Brossard, Quebec / The Newswire / March 28, 2019 - Albert Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Albert ") (TSX-V: AIIM) a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector, is pleased to announce that its technology will be used on Playfair Mining Ltd.'s ('Playfair Mining'') (TSX:PLY) RKV property (Tynset, Hedmark County area, 295.96 square kilometers), located in Southern Norway, 350 km North of Oslo. A fee will be paid to Albert for applying its CARDS (Computer Aided Resources Detection Software) system using AI and Datamining on the RKV property

The RKV project is in the historic Roros mining district in southern Norway and covers two past producing Besshi-type VMS copper mines (Kvikne & Rostvangen), a magmatic nickel-copper deposit (Vakkerlien) and more than twenty additional known mineral occurrences. These mines, deposits and occurrences occur within strongly folded metasedimentary and metavolcanic rocks of the Gula Group in the central Norwegian Caledonides.

By using its CARDS technology, Albert will assist Playfair Mining in identifying targets and possible sites with the same signature as known copper, zinc and nickel deposits/occurrences. Albert uses its proprietary technology to analyze geophysical, geochemical, and geological data to discover the patterns hidden in the large amount of Playfair's data. This technology has been successful in assisting in the identification of a number of major mineral discoveries specifically in the context of VMS mining districts and elsewhere.

Albert began its new business model by entering into a services agreement and committing to Playfair's management that Albert will invest in Playfair's next private placement subject to prior Exchange acceptance.

In Other News - Change of CFO -Effective March 22nd, the Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Daniel Belisle in replacement of Mrs Lucie Letellier, and would like to wish Lucie the best in her new professional challenge.

Mr. Belisle is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA, CA) with 30 years experience, working for private and public companies. He is known for his extensive financial experience combined with operations management and understanding of strategic challenges that Albert Mining is about to accomplish.

About Albert Mining Inc. - Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) since 2005

Albert Mining is a services company using Artificial Intelligence (AI) with an extensive portfolio of gold, copper and zinc properties in Quebec. Albert can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics. The Company's objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining.

For further information, please contact:

Michel Fontaine

President and CEO of Albert Mining Inc.

Telephone: 514-994-5843

Email: michel@albertmining.com

Website: www.albertmining.com

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" or "forward-looking information" (collectively referred to herein as "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, forecasts, estimates, expectations and objectives for future operations that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or are events or conditions that "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur or be achieved. This news release contains forward-looking statements, pertaining to, among other things, the following: the resumption of the trading of Albert shares on the TSX Venture Exchange. Statements regarding future production, capital expenditures and development plans are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to the exploration for and development and production of oil and gas that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. These risks include, but are not limited to, inflation or lack of availability of goods and services, environmental risks, drilling risks, regulatory changes and certain other known and unknown risks detailed from time to time in Albert Mining's public disclosure documents, copies of which are available on Albert Mining's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Although Albert Mining believes that the material factors, expectations and assumptions expressed in such forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information available to it on the date such statements were made, no assurances can be given as to future results, levels of activity and achievements and such statements are not guarantees of future performance. Albert Mining's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue importance or reliance on the forward-looking statements. Statements including forward-looking statements are made as of the date they are given and except as required by applicable securities laws, Albert Mining disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2019 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.