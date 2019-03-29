Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
Ivanhoe Mines files an updated NI 43-101 technical report for the Kipushi Zinc-Copper Project

21:12 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, March 29, 2019 - Ivanhoe Mines (TSX: IVN) (OTCQX: IVPAF) announced today that the company has filed an updated National Instrument 43-101 (NI 43-101) technical report covering the June 2018 Mineral Resource estimate for the Kipushi Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The Kipushi Project is a joint venture between Ivanhoe Mines and the DRC state-owned mining company, La Générale des Carrières et des Mines (Gécamines). All figures in the NI 43-101 technical report are on a 100%-project basis unless otherwise stated.

The technical report was independently prepared by OreWin Pty Ltd., The MSA Group (Pty) Ltd., SRK Consulting (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd., and MDM (Technical) Africa Pty Ltd. (a division of Wood PLC).

The technical report titled "Kipushi 2019 Mineral Resource Update" has been filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com and on the Ivanhoe Mines website at www.ivanhoemines.com.

Information contacts

Investors
Bill Trenaman +1.604.331.9834

Media
North America: Kimberly Lim +1.778.996.8510
South Africa: Jeremy Michaels +27.82.772.1122

Website www.ivanhoemines.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/43771


Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

Bergbau
Kanada
www.ivanhoemines.com


