Barsele Minerals Corp. Announces the Filing of the Barsele Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report

In this report, the Mineral Resource Estimate has been prepared using reasonable cut-off grades for combined pit constrained, bulk underground extraction and selective underground extraction scenarios.

Specific extraction methods are used only to establish reasonable cut-off grades for various portions of the deposit. No Preliminary Economic Analysis, Pre-Feasibility Study or Feasibility Study has been completed to support economic viability and technical feasibility of exploiting any portion of the mineral resource, by any particular mining method.

VANCOUVER, April 2, 2019 - Barsele Minerals Corp. – (TSX-V: BME) ("Barsele") is pleased to report that it has filed the technical report ("the Report") in support of the Independent Updated Mineral Resource Estimate presented in the February 21st, 2019 news release. The Report has been prepared in accordance with Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 43-101 and a copy of the Report may be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com and on Barsele's website at www.barseleminerals.com.

The Report, with the effective date of February 21, 2019 is entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report and Mineral Resource Estimate for the Barsele Property". The project is located in Västerbottens Län, northern Sweden (the "Barsele Project"). The Independent and Qualified Persons for the Mineral Resource Estimate as defined by NI 43-101 are Harold Brisson, P.Eng. and Carl Pelletier, P.Geo., both from InnovExplo Inc. of Val d'Or Quebec. Both Brisson and Pelletier are independent of both Barsele and joint venture partner Agnico Eagle, based on the requirements outlined in National Instrument 43-101 and NI 43-101F1. Agnico Eagle is not responsible for the Report.

The Report concludes that diamond drilling to date along the Avan–Central–Skiråsen gold zones at a 0.50 g/t gold cut-off for a pit constrained extraction mining method and a 1.50 g/t gold cut-off for a bulk underground extraction mining method and a 1.80 g/t cut-off for a selective underground extraction mining method, has in combination, outlined an Inferred Resource of 25,495,000 tonnes grading 2.54 g/t gold (2,086,000 ounces of contained gold) and an Indicated Resource of 5,578,000 tonnes grading 1.81 g/t gold (324,000 ounces of contained gold).

Mineral Resource Estimate Footnotes: 1. The Independent and Qualified Persons for the Mineral Resource Estimate, as defined by NI 43?101, are Harold Brisson, P.Eng. and Carl Pelletier, P.Geo., both from InnovExplo Inc., and the effective date of the Mineral Resource Estimate is February 21, 2019. 2. These mineral resources are not mineral reserves, as they do not have demonstrated economic viability. 3. The mineral resource estimate follows current CIM definitions and guidelines for mineral resources. 4. The results are presented undiluted and are considered to have reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction. 5. The estimate encompasses 61 gold-bearing zones, each defined by individual wireframes with a minimum true thickness of 2.0 metres and using the grade of the material when assayed, or a value of zero when not assayed. The resource was estimated using Geovia GEMS 6.8. 6. High-grade capping supported by statistical analysis was carried out on assay data and established on a per domain basis for gold (g/t Au): low-grade mineralized envelope = 5.0 g/t Au, high-grade gold-bearing zones: Skiråsen = 30.0 g/t Au, Central = 30.0 to 40.0 g/t Au, Avan = 20.0 g/t Au. 7. Grade interpolation was performed by Ordinary Kriging on 2.0 metres composites from drill-hole intersections falling within the mineralized zones in a block model using a block size of 10.0 metres by 3.0 metres by 5.0 metres. 8. Density values were applied based on lithology. All mineralized zones were assigned 2.73 g/cm3. 9. The Mineral Resource Estimate is categorized as Indicated and Inferred. The Inferred mineral resource category is only defined with a minimum of 2 drill-holes, within the areas where the drill spacing is less than 100 metres and shows reasonable geological and grade continuity. The Indicated mineral resource category is only defined with a minimum of 2 drill-holes, within the areas where the drill spacing is less than 25 metres. Clipping boundaries were used for classification based on those criteria. 10. The Mineral Resource Estimate is reported for three cut-off grades depending on the nature and depth of the mineral resource: 1) a pit constrained extraction mining method at a cut-off grade of 0.50 g/t Au, 2) a bulk underground extraction mining method at a cut-off grade of 1.50 g/t Au (Bulk Zones), and 3) a selective underground extraction mining method at a cut-off grade of 1.80 g/t Au (High Grade Zones). The cut-off grades were calculated using the following parameters: mining cost = $US 35.00 to $US 45.00; processing cost = $US 15.00; G&A = $US 5.00 to $US 8.00; refining and selling costs = $US 10.00; gold price = $US 1,300.00; and metallurgical recovery = 92.6 percent. The cut-off grades should be re-evaluated in light of future prevailing market conditions (metal prices, exchange rates, mining costs etc.). 11. The number of metric tonnes were rounded to the nearest thousand, following the recommendations in NI 43-101 and any discrepancies in the totals are due to rounding effects. The metal contents are presented in troy ounces (tonnes x grade / 31.10348). 12. InnovExplo Inc. is not aware of any known environmental, permitting, legal, title-related, taxation, socio-political, or marketing issues, or any other relevant issue not reported in the Technical Report, that could materially affect the Mineral Resource Estimate.

In addition to the Mineral Resource Estimate, the Report discusses an Exploration Target. Following a detailed review of all pertinent information, InnovExplo Inc., concluded that there are several opportunities to add additional mineral resources by drilling the depth extensions of the ore shoots that originate in the resource area and the lateral extensions of the currently identified zones. At this stage it is reasonable to believe that somewhere between 6 and 12 million tonnes at grades between 1.5 and 2.5 g/t gold may be added by drilling extensions of currently defined mineralized zones at depth and laterally. The reader should be cautioned that this Exploration Target is not a mineral resource estimate and is conceptual in nature. There has been insufficient exploration to define this as a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the Exploration Target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The exploration program at Barsele is being operated by joint venture partner Agnico Eagle Mines Limited – (TSX, NYSE: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle"). Ownership in the Barsele Project is 55% Agnico Eagle and 45% Barsele. Agnico Eagle can earn an additional 15% in the Barsele Project through the completion of a pre-feasibility study. There is no cash outlay by Barsele until pre-feasibility is completed.

The deposit model has been created by Agnico Eagle and that same wireframe model has been accepted as is by InnovExplo Inc. The mineral resource estimate follows current CIM definitions and guidelines for mineral resources. The results are presented undiluted and are considered to have reasonable prospects for eventual economic extraction.

For the Mineral Resource Estimate, the database used by InnovExplo Inc., incorporated 779 surface drill holes. Only 544 drill holes were considered toward production of this Independent Mineral Resource Estimate. The remaining holes were not included for various reasons (either no confidence in the drill hole collar location, or drill hole orientation, or suspect analytical results, or the drill holes were outside the coherent resource study area). Those 349 drill holes intersecting the mineralized zones and producing the final resource database represent a total of 174,595 metres of drilling that took place at the Barsele Project from 1989 through November 2018.

The resource estimate encompasses 61 gold-bearing zones, each defined by individual wireframes, with a minimum true thickness of 2.0 metres and using the grade of the material when assayed, or a value of zero when not assayed. The resource was estimated using Geovia GEMS 6.8.

High-grade capping supported by statistical analysis was carried out on assay data and established on a per domain basis for gold (g/t Au): low-grade mineralized envelope = 5.0 g/t Au; high-grade gold-bearing zones: Skiråsen = 30.0 g/t Au, Central = 30.0 to 40.0 g/t Au and Avan = 20.0 g/t Au.

Grade interpolation was performed by Ordinary Kriging on 2.0 metres composites from drill-hole intersections falling within the mineralized zones in a block model, using a block size of 10.0 metres by 3.0 metres by 5.0 metres. Density values were applied based on lithology. All mineralized zones were assigned a density of 2.73 g/cm3.

The Mineral Resource Estimate is categorized as Indicated and Inferred. The Inferred mineral resource category is only defined with a minimum of 2 drill-holes, within the areas where the drill spacing is less than 100 metres and shows reasonable geological and grade continuity. The Indicated mineral resource category is only defined with a minimum of 2 drill-holes, within the areas where the drill spacing is less than 25 metres. Clipping boundaries were used for classification based on those criteria.

The Mineral Resource Estimate is reported for three cut-off grades depending on the nature and depth of the mineral resource: 1) a pit constrained extraction mining method at a cut-off grade of 0.50 g/t Au (Open Pits), 2) a bulk underground extraction mining method at a cut-off grade of 1.50 g/t Au (Bulk Zones), and 3) a selective underground extraction mining method at a cut-off grade of 1.80 g/t Au (High Grade Zones).

The cut-off grades were calculated using the following parameters: mining cost = $US 35.00 to $US 45.00; processing cost = $US 15.00; G&A = $US 5.00 to $US 8.00; refining and selling costs = $US 10.00; gold price = $US 1,300.00; and metallurgical recovery = 92.6 percent. The cut-off grades should be re-evaluated in light of future prevailing market conditions (metal prices, exchange rates, mining costs etc.).

The Independent Qualified Persons for the Mineral Resource Estimate are of the opinion that ongoing drilling will have a positive impact on grade and tonnage distribution, upgrade parts of the Inferred Resources into Indicated Resources and potentially increase the overall Mineral Resource of the project.

Technical information in this news release was discussed during a due diligence visit to the project site October 29-31, 2018, by Carl Pelletier of InnovExplo Inc., and the Barsele Minerals Corp. Qualified Person, and Agnico Eagle site management and technical staff. Subsequently, meetings were carried out between Agnico Eagle and InnovExplo Inc. resource personnel in Val d'Or, Quebec.

Samples referred to in this news release were tested at independent ALS Laboratories in Romania and Ireland, using ultra trace level method (ME-MS61)-48 element by using four acid digestion together with ICP-AES and ICP-MS analytical methods. Gold is tested by fire assay, aqua regia digestion and analysed with an atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS) or gravimetric finish depending on grade (Au-AA24 and Au-GRA22). Each method has a lower and upper calibration range for which results are accurately determined. The quality control/quality assurance program at the Barsele Project is described on the Company's website at http://barseleminerals.com/s/QAQCProcedures-Barsele.asp.

About the Barsele Gold Project

The Barsele Project is located on the western end of the Proterozoic "Skellefte Trend", a prolific volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits belt, that intersects with the "Gold Line" in Northern Sweden. Both polymetallic deposits and intrusive hosted orogenic gold deposits are present in this region and on the property. Current and past producers in the region include Boliden, Kristineberg, Bjorkdal, Svartliden and Storliden.

The Avan–Central–Skiråsen gold deposit remains open in all directions. These structurally-linked mineralized zones occur within granodiorite-volcanic-sedimentary host rocks that vary in width from 10's of meters to 500 meters and have been encountered over a distance exceeding 8.0 kilometers. Gold is generally associated with arsenopyrite and low base metal content, but also occurs as native metal.

Art Freeze, P.Geo. is the Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and takes responsibility for the technical disclosure contained within this news release.

About Barsele Minerals Corp.

Barsele is a Canadian-based junior exploration company managed by the Belcarra Group, comprised of highly qualified mining professionals. Barsele's main property is the Barsele Gold Project in Västerbottens Län, Sweden, a joint venture with Agnico Eagle.

