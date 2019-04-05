LeadFX Announces Filing of Revised NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Paroo Station Lead Mine

PERTH, April 5, 2019 - LeadFX Inc. ("LeadFX" or the "Company") (TSX: LFX) announces it has filed a revised independent National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report, titled, "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Paroo Station Lead Carbonate Mine, Wiluna, Western Australia". The Technical Report supports the Company's press release dated February 19, 2019.

The Technical Report can be found on the Company's website at www.leadfxinc.com and at www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Examples of forward-looking information in this news release include but are not limited to statements and information concerning the following: preliminary cost reporting; production, cost and capital expenditures guidance; timing of and ability to secure project financing favorable to the Company (if at all); implementation schedule and forecasts; design and construction of the proposed Hydrometallurgical Facility; capital and operating expenditures; mineral resource estimates; mine plan and schedule; all in sustaining cost estimates; metallurgical recovery rates; commodity price forecasts; modification and improvement plans for mining and processing lead ore at Paroo Station; tailings management at Paroo Station; cash flow estimates; the productive mine life of Paroo Station; and environmental approvals regarding the proposed Hydrometallurgical Facility.

Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as ''seek'', ''anticipate'', ''contemplate'', ''target'', ''believe'', ''plan'', ''estimate'', ''expect'', and ''intend'' and statements that an event or result ''may'', ''will'', ''can'', ''should'', ''could'' or ''might'' occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. Forward-looking information by its nature requires assumptions and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such information. These statements are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results, performance or achievement may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained in this news release. These risk factors should be carefully considered and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which is current only as of the date of this news release. All subsequent forward-looking information attributable to LeadFX herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements contained in or referred to herein. LeadFX does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to this forward-looking information to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as may be required under applicable securities laws.

