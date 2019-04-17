Vertical Exploration Joins Prestigious International Fertilizer Industry Association

VANCOUVER, April 17, 2019 - Vertical Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: VERT) ("Vertical" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has become a member of the International Fertilizer Industry Association (IFA), as part of its ongoing efforts to promote and strategically market it's world-class St-Onge wollastonite to a range of potential end-users.

The IFA is a non-profit organization based in Paris, France that represents the global fertilizer industry, on issues related to the promotion of plant nutrients, improvement of the operating environment of the member companies and the collection and compilation of industry information (https://www.fertilizer.org/). The IFA has a total of 476 members in 67 countries, including member organizations involved in construction, engineering, consulting, agronomic research and training. IFA's core mission is to promote the efficient and responsible production, distribution, and use of plant nutrients.

IFA member companies represent all activities related to the production, trade, transport, and distribution of every type of fertilizer, ultimately serving farmers everywhere in order to meet the world's growing food, feed, fibre and bioenergy needs in a sustainable manner.

Vertical's membership in the IFA will allow it to showcase its wollastonite resource to a much wider global audience. Vertical strongly believes its natural wollastonite will help increase plant production for farmers and growers, by providing a unique combination of bio-available nutrients, such as silicon and calcium, that are essential to maintaining plant quality and stress tolerance during the critical stages of plant growth.

Vertical is also planning to attend the upcoming IFA 2019 Annual Conference taking place June 11-13th in Montreal, Quebec. This conference should provide additional opportunities for Vertical management and directors to meet with other IFA members, and potentially generate strategic partnerships that will aid in the marketing and future sales of its St-Onge wollastonite.

ABOUT VERTICAL EXPLORATION

Vertical Exploration's mission is to identify, acquire, and advance high potential mining prospects located in North America for the benefit of its stakeholders. The Company's flagship St-Onge Wollastonite property is located in the Lac-Saint-Jean area in the Province of Quebec.

