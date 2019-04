Galore Reports the Passing of one of its Directors

Vancouver, April 22, 2019 - Galore Resources Inc. (TSX-V: GRI) (the "Company"). It is with great sadness we report the passing of Tex Enemark, a director of Galore Resources Inc.

Mr. Enemark has been with the Company since its inception and brought many years of wisdom and legal experience to Galore. Mr. Enemark was the first president of the Mining Association of BC in 1982.

All of us at Galore wish to extend our sincere condolences to the Enemark family, friends and many business associates.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Michael McMillan"

President and CEO

