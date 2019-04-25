AI and Technology Entrepreneur Dinesh Kandanchatha Appointed Chairman

Brossard, Quebec / The Newswire / April 25, 2019 - Albert Mining Inc. ("Albert" or "Corporation") (TSX-V: AIIM) a mining exploration and services company and a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector, is pleased to announce that Dinesh Kandanchatha, a founder of Patriot One Technologies(PAT.TO) and Chief Operating Officer of Macadamian Technologies Inc., has been appointed Chairman of Albert's Board of Directors.

Mr. Kandanchatha has over 20 years of experience in start-up and early-stage companies, having raised over $100M dollars translating into over $1B in shareholder value. He has overseen multiple IPOs and acquisitions, acting as an officer or director of many successful technology companies. Dinesh brings proven experience in taking ground breaking technical ideas and converting them to highly profitable and valuable companies. Dinesh will bring his network and experience as a founder and former President and CTO of Patriot One Technologies and current Chief Operating Officer of Macadamian Technologies to transform the Albert business model to maximize earnings and shareholder returns. A seasoned investor and mentor, Mr. Kandanchatha holds both a bachelor's degree and MBA from the University of Ottawa, is a Top 40 under 40 winner, serves as a board member and advisor on multiple public and private organizations, and has been featured in the Canadian Business Journal's entrepreneur spotlight.

"I'm very excited about this addition to the Albert team. Dinesh has proven he can drive long term shareholder value through technology and strategic initiatives. I am confident his wealth of experience in Artificial Intelligence and capital markets will take Albert to a whole new level. Dinesh agreed to lead Albert's board after coming to the conclusion that our CARDS system is the only AI based tool proven for over a decade in the Mining Sector. I look forward to this exciting new chapter for Albert." said Michel Fontaine, Albert's President and CEO.

The Board of Directors of the Corporation granted 950,000 stock options (the "Options") to purchase common shares of the Corporation ("Shares") to two officers of the Corporation. The Options vest on the date of issuance and are exercisable for a period of five years from the date of grant at an exercise price of $0.11 per Share. The grant of Options is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Albert Mining Inc. - Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) since 2005

Albert Mining is a services company using Artificial Intelligence (AI) with an extensive portfolio of gold, copper and zinc properties in Quebec. Albert can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics. The Company's objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining.

