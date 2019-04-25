Cresval Announces Private Placement Update

VANCOUVER, April 25, 2019 - Cresval Capital Corp. (“Cresval” or “the Company”) (CRV: TSX-V) announces that the TSX Venture Exchange has granted conditional acceptance to the Company's proposed Discretionary Waiver private placement (originally announced March 29, 2019) of up to 20,000,000 shares (of which 14,000,000 are to be Flow-through shares) at a price of $0.025 per share with up to 20,000,000 warrants attached to purchase 20,000,000 shares at a price of $0.05 per share for a five year period.



About Cresval

Cresval Capital Corp. is a junior precious metals and copper exploration company actively involved in three 100% owned projects situated near the productive Bralorne Gold camp in southwestern British Columbia.

For more information please visit www.cresval.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Lee Ann Wolfin

President and Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 913-7788

Email: lawolfin@cresval.com



Forward looking statements: Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This release contains statements that are forward‐looking statements and are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's periodic filings with Canadian securities regulators. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. The Company does not assume the obligation to update any forward‐looking statement.