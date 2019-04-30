Ardea Resources Ltd: March 2019 Quarterly Operations Report

Perth, Australia - Ardea Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARL) (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) provides the Company's quarterly operations report for the quarter ended 31 march 2019.CORPORATECash position at end of Quarter of $10.7M.Andrew Penkethman commenced as Chief Executive Officer.DEVELOPMENTGoongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project (GNCP)- Strategic Partner process continues to see strong interest from battery producers and end-users wanting to secure long-term supplies of nickel and cobalt.- High grade pit optimisations and neutralisation test-work ongoing.- Approvals Studies continue with expert reports for flora, fauna, surface water and tailings being finalised.EXPLORATIONWA Gold and Nickel SulphideTechnical reviews completed, targets defined and initial drilling completed.- Mt Zephyr - initial Ardea drilling confirmed a large low-grade gold system at Gale, and nickel sulphide gossan at Jones A.- Bardoc Tectonic Zone - aircore drilling north of Big Four has made a magnesite neutraliser discovery, drilling commenced near the historic Big Four Gold Mine.NSW Gold and Base MetalsIPO of NSW assets advancing, technical reviews with field programs confirm high prospectivity targets across all tenure:- Lewis Ponds - data base update to support resource estimate underway.- Mt Aubrey - high priority epithermal gold system identified in historic drill data. Prospectivity further confirmed by soil auger geochemical anomalies up to 103ppb gold and porphyry molybdenum target defined with anomalies up to 108ppm molybdenum. Additional tenure applied for covering mineralisation strike extension.- Yeoval - high priority porphyry copper system confirmed by soil auger geochemical anomalies up to 1,720ppm copper.- Gundagai - gold-copper system confirmed by soil auger geochemical anomalies up to 94ppb gold and 767ppm copper, localised within broader 0.2% manganese halo.To view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/OXODK90P





Andrew Penkethman Chief Executive Officer, Ardea Resources Ltd.