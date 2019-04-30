Wir verwenden Cookies, um Ihnen eine optimale Funktion der Webseite zu ermöglichen. Wenn Sie weitersurfen, stimmen Sie der Cookie-Nutzung zu. Mehr erfahren
In Ihrem Webbrowser ist JavaScript deaktiviert. Um alle Funktionen dieser Website nutzen zu können, muss JavaScript aktiviert sein.
Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Ardea Resources Ltd: March 2019 Quarterly Operations Report

01:41 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Perth, Australia - Ardea Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARL) (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) provides the Company's quarterly operations report for the quarter ended 31 march 2019.

CORPORATE

Cash position at end of Quarter of $10.7M.

Andrew Penkethman commenced as Chief Executive Officer.

DEVELOPMENT

Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project (GNCP)

- Strategic Partner process continues to see strong interest from battery producers and end-users wanting to secure long-term supplies of nickel and cobalt.

- High grade pit optimisations and neutralisation test-work ongoing.

- Approvals Studies continue with expert reports for flora, fauna, surface water and tailings being finalised.

EXPLORATION

WA Gold and Nickel Sulphide

Technical reviews completed, targets defined and initial drilling completed.

- Mt Zephyr - initial Ardea drilling confirmed a large low-grade gold system at Gale, and nickel sulphide gossan at Jones A.

- Bardoc Tectonic Zone - aircore drilling north of Big Four has made a magnesite neutraliser discovery, drilling commenced near the historic Big Four Gold Mine.

NSW Gold and Base Metals

IPO of NSW assets advancing, technical reviews with field programs confirm high prospectivity targets across all tenure:

- Lewis Ponds - data base update to support resource estimate underway.

- Mt Aubrey - high priority epithermal gold system identified in historic drill data. Prospectivity further confirmed by soil auger geochemical anomalies up to 103ppb gold and porphyry molybdenum target defined with anomalies up to 108ppm molybdenum. Additional tenure applied for covering mineralisation strike extension.

- Yeoval - high priority porphyry copper system confirmed by soil auger geochemical anomalies up to 1,720ppm copper.

- Gundagai - gold-copper system confirmed by soil auger geochemical anomalies up to 94ppb gold and 767ppm copper, localised within broader 0.2% manganese halo.

To view the full report, please visit:
http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/OXODK90P



About Ardea Resources Ltd:

Ardea Resources Ltd. (ASX:ARL) (OTCMKTS:ARRRF) (FRA:A91) is an ASX-listed resources company, with 100%-controlled Australian-based projects, prioritising a three-pronged value creation strategy which is:

- development of the Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project, which is part of the Kalgoorlie Nickel Project, a globally significant series of nickel-cobalt-scandium deposits which host the largest cobalt resource in the developed world;

- advanced-stage exploration at WA gold and nickel sulphide targets; and

- the demerger of the NSW gold and base metal assets with planned in-specie share distribution.



Source:

Ardea Resources Ltd.



Contact:

Ardea Resources: Andrew Penkethman Chief Executive Officer, Ardea Resources Ltd. Tel: +61-8-6244-5136


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Ardea Resources Ltd.

Bergbau
Australien
www.ardearesources.com.au


Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2019.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap