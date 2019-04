Thomson Resources Ltd: Quarterly Activities Report

Sydney, Australia - Thomson Resources Ltd. (ASX:TMZ) provides the Company's Quarterly Activities Report.Highlights- Chillagoe Gold - several new prospects highlighted for follow upo Williamstown: RC drilling 14m at 2.6 g/t Au from 26m deptho East West Nessie: Airtrack 12m at 1.3 g/t Au from 9m depth to end of holeo Borderline: Trench with1.5m channel sample 28.6 g/t Au, 713 g/t Ago Salt Creek: Trench with 2m channel sample at 5.7 g/t Auo Laverock: rockchips to 7 g/t Auo Georgina: rockchips to 2 g/t Auo Sauce Bottle Creek: possible gold bearing breccia pipe identified- 3km potential zone for tin exploration at Bygoo North- Gladstone - new gold project in the Harry Smith areaTo view the full report, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/7EJ5Q0O0





Thomson Resources Ltd. (ASX:TMZ) is an NSW active mineral explorer. Thomson has several tin projects (including an advanced project near Ardlethan), as well as gold, copper and zinc targets in a range of settings. Thomson has a good record of discovery, with multiple new Intrusion-Related Gold (gold with copper, lead, zinc, molybdenum, tungsten) systems discovered in the Thomson Fold Belt in the NW of the state.





Thomson Resources Ltd.





