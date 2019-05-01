Private Placement Closed & Drilling Update

Vancouver, May 1, 2019 - Klondike Silver Corp. (the "Company") (TSX.V: KS) announces that the Company has closed its private placement. The Company raised $152,500 through a non-brokered private placement of 3,050,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one non-transferable share purchase warrant, with each warrant exercisable for a period of 5 years from the closing at a price of $0.05 per share. All Units are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance. The net proceeds will be used for advancing Klondike's Sandon B.C. Zinc Silver Lead project, located in South Eastern B.C. 138 KM north of the Trail B.C. smelter, and general working capital.

Drill Holes DISCOVER Main Lode STRUCTURE in the "SILVER MILE"

Four holes have been completed of the 13 holes proposed Phase One drill program. Each hole has intersected several breccia and shear zones of the Main Lode structure. Several of these breccia zones have intersected minor sulphide mineralization. Assay results are still pending on the split core samples. A series of QA/QC samples (i.e. Certified Reference Material, blank and duplicate) have been added to the sample stream at regular intervals. They are being assayed by ActLabs in Kamloops which is an accredited laboratory (ISO/IEC 17025, Lab 790).

The scientific and technical disclosure in this news release has been reviewed and approved by David Makepeace, P.Eng., Senior Geologist - Environmental Engineer for Micon International Limited, who is an independent consultant to the Company and Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors Contact Information Klondike Silver Corp. Corporate Inquiries: "Thomas Kennedy" Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928 Thomas Kennedy, B.Comm., J.D. Email: dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com CEO, Director

