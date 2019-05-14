Cards Artificial Intelligence (AI) Engine Identifies 11 High Potential Targets in Norway

Brossard, Quebec / The Newswire / May 14, 2019 - Albert Mining Inc. ("Albert" or "Corporation") (TSX-V: AIIM) a mining exploration and services company and a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Playfair Mining Ltd. (TSX-V:PLY) to explore development options for 7 Copper-Zinc targets and for 4 Nickel-Copper targets at the Rostvangen-Kvikne-Vakkerlien Project in Norway. Albert Mining generated the targets from two models generated by CARDS that referenced 39 positive Copper and Zinc training points with concentrations of over 5000 ppm.

"We are very excited to partner with Playfair to on this project. As Albert pivots from a services revenue model to an asset acquisition model we will be looking to partner with best in class junior mining companies to identify potential targets at a fraction of the cost of traditional exploration techniques. CARDS is able to analyze hundreds of square kilometers of in a matter of days something no other exploration technique can do today," said Michel Fontaine President and CEO of Albert Mining.

Albert Mining will be exploring new business models to advance projects where CARDS Artificial Intelligence software platform has identified a high potential target. This pivot from pure services revenue to services revenue plus asset accumulation is part of a strategic review by the board to maximize return for Albert investors. With over 70 successful projects over the past 15 years, Albert has a track record that is unmatched in digital exploration.

The complete report and maps are available at http://www.playfairmining.com/s/Norway.asp.

"I am very excited about this pivot to drive more value for Albert shareholders," commented Dinesh Kandanchatha, Chairman of Albert Mining. "We have assembled a group of highly committed investors and industry experts who believe in Albert's CARDS technology to drastically change the economics of developing a target. Our ability to participate in projects where we know a high potential target exists will translate into immediate and long term value for the firm."

About Albert Mining Inc. - Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) since 2005

Albert Mining is a services company using Artificial Intelligence (AI) with an extensive portfolio of gold, copper and zinc properties in Quebec. Albert can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics. The Company's objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining.

