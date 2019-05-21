New Era Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, May 21, 2019 - New Era Minerals Inc. (TSXV: NEM; “New Era” or the “Company”) announced today that, subject to regulatory approval, it has granted stock options to directors, officers and employees of the Company and its subsidiaries to acquire an aggregate of 3,100,000 common shares under the Company’s stock option plan. Of the options granted, 500,000 are exercisable at a price of C$0.05 per common share and expire on April 2, 2023 and the balance of 2,600,000 are exercisable at a price of C$0.08 per share and expire on May 17, 2024. All options are subject to vesting restrictions.



About New Era

New Era Minerals Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Haijin International Group Limited, owns 95% of Xinjiang Yongkun Mining Co., Ltd. (“Yongkun”). Yongkun's principal activities are the exploration, evaluation and development of mineral property interests in the PRC, including Yongkun's Suyekebei (Suyeke North) nickel property located in Tuoli County, Tacheng Area, Xinjiang- Uyghur Autonomous Region, PRC.

For additional information please contact:

Vicky Gao, Corporate Secretary

gaoweishan@nemnemnem.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.