Mistango River Resources Sets Date for Annual General Shareholders' Meeting

Kirkland Lake, May 29, 2019 - Mistango River Resources Inc. (CSE: MIS) ("Mistango") has called an annual general meeting of Mistango shareholders to occur on September 10, 2019.

Mistango received a requisition from Orefinders Resources Inc. ("Orefinders") to hold an annual general meeting of Mistango and to propose an alternative slate of directors consisting primarily of Orefinders' directors or employees. Mistango's board of directors (the "Board") has reviewed the requisition and the qualifications of the alternative slate, and has concluded that the proposed alternative slate is not in the best interests of Mistango shareholders. Accordingly, Mistango will propose its own management recommended nominees for election to the Board at the shareholder meeting.

Mistango is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focusing on its Omega Mine project, with other properties in Ontario. For additional information about Mistango and its mining properties, please visit Mistango's website:

www.mistangoriverresources.ca

Donald Kasner, COO

Telephone: 1-705-567-5351

Fax: 1-705-567-5557

