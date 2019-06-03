Aldebaran Announces Grant of Stock Options

VANCOUVER, June 03, 2019 - Aldebaran Resources Inc. (“Aldebaran” or the “Company”) (TSX.V – ALDE) announces that 5,220,000 incentive stock options have been granted to directors, officers, employees and consultants pursuant to its Stock Option Plan as follows:



Stock Option Grants Number of Options Price Term Directors (including senior management) 3,400,000 $1.25 5 years Other officers, employees and consultants 1,820,000 $0.75 5 years

The options granted to the Directors were priced at the same level as the Company’s last financing price in September 2018. The exercise price of the other options, while lower than the Directors’ options, is also at a premium to the current market price.

The Company currently has 77,635,956 shares issued and outstanding, along with 5,220,000 options (described above) and nil warrants outstanding.



About Aldebaran Resources Inc.

Aldebaran is a recently formed mineral exploration company that was spun out of Regulus Resources Inc. and has the same core management team. Aldebaran acquired the Rio Grande copper-gold project located in Salta Province, Argentina from Regulus along with several other earlier stage projects in Argentina. Aldebaran also has the right to earn up to an 80% interest in the Altar copper-gold project in San Juan Province, Argentina from Sibanye-Stillwater. Altar hosts a large porphyry copper-gold system with mineralization currently defined in three distinct zones. Aldebaran’s primary focus will be on the Altar project with a view to discovering new zones with higher-grade mineralization.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange, nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed “forward-looking statements”. All statements in this discussion, other than statements of historical facts, that address future exploration drilling, exploration activities, anticipated metal production, internal rate of return, estimated ore grades, commencement of production estimates and projected exploration and capital expenditures (including costs and other estimates upon which such projections are based) and events or developments that the Company expects, are forward looking statements. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include metal prices, exploration success, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.