Roxgold Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting

23:23 Uhr  |  CNW

TORONTO, June 4, 2019 - Roxgold Inc. ("Roxgold" or the "Company") (TSX: ROXG) (OTC: ROGFF) announced today that all the resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting ("the Meeting") held on June 4, 2019, in Toronto.  A total of 225,792,783 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 61.04% of the common shares outstanding.  The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:

1.  Number of Directors

Votes "For"

% "For"

Votes Against

% Against

208,100,002

94.64

11,789,455

5.36

2.  Election of Directors:

The seven nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 30, 2019, were elected at the Meeting as Directors of Roxgold.

Name

Votes "For"

% "For"

Votes Withheld

% Withheld

Mr. Richard Colterjohn

207,980,402

94.58

11,909,255

5.42

Mr. John Dorward

207,854,914

94.53

12,034,743

5.47

Ms. Kate Harcourt

208,010,202

94.60

11,879,455

5.40

Mr. John L. Knowles

207,955,814

94.57

11,993,843

5.43

Mr. Oliver Lennox-King

208,006,814

94.60

11,882,843

5.40

Mr. Norman Pitcher

205,069,206

93.26

14,820,451

6.74

Mr. Jonathan A. Rubenstein

207,588,902

94.41

12,300,755

5.59

3.  Appointment of Auditor

Name

Votes "For"

% "For"

Votes Against

% Witheld

PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP

225,086,898

99.73

602,984

0.27

4.  Amended Option Plan

Votes "For"

% "For"

Votes Against

% Against

159,357,494

72.47

60,532,163

27.53

5.  Amended Restricted Share Unit Plan

Votes "For"

% "For"

Votes Against

% Against

180,911,476

82.27

38,978,181

17.73

6.     Amended Deferred Share Unit Plan

Votes "For"

% "For"

Votes Against

% Against

184,334,329

83.83

35,555,328

16.17

Roxgold's Board of Directors would like to thank the Company's shareholders for their continued support.

About Roxgold
Roxgold is a Canadian-based gold mining company with assets located in West Africa.  The Company owns and operates the high-grade Yaramoko Gold Mine located on the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso and is also advancing the development and exploration of the Séguéla Gold Project located in Côte d'Ivoire.  Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTC.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roxgold-announces-voting-results-of-annual-and-special-meeting-300862057.html

SOURCE Roxgold Inc.



Contact
Kelley Stamm, Manager, Investor Relations & Communications, 416-203-6401, kstamm@roxgold.com
