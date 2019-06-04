Roxgold Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting
TORONTO, June 4, 2019 - Roxgold Inc. ("Roxgold" or the "Company") (TSX: ROXG) (OTC: ROGFF) announced today that all the resolutions proposed to shareholders were duly passed at the Company's Annual and Special Meeting ("the Meeting") held on June 4, 2019, in Toronto. A total of 225,792,783 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing 61.04% of the common shares outstanding. The results for each of the matters voted upon at the Meeting are set out below:
1. Number of Directors
|
Votes "For"
|
% "For"
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
208,100,002
|
94.64
|
11,789,455
|
5.36
2. Election of Directors:
The seven nominees listed in the Company's management information circular dated April 30, 2019, were elected at the Meeting as Directors of Roxgold.
|
Name
|
Votes "For"
|
% "For"
|
Votes Withheld
|
% Withheld
|
Mr. Richard Colterjohn
|
207,980,402
|
94.58
|
11,909,255
|
5.42
|
Mr. John Dorward
|
207,854,914
|
94.53
|
12,034,743
|
5.47
|
Ms. Kate Harcourt
|
208,010,202
|
94.60
|
11,879,455
|
5.40
|
Mr. John L. Knowles
|
207,955,814
|
94.57
|
11,993,843
|
5.43
|
Mr. Oliver Lennox-King
|
208,006,814
|
94.60
|
11,882,843
|
5.40
|
Mr. Norman Pitcher
|
205,069,206
|
93.26
|
14,820,451
|
6.74
|
Mr. Jonathan A. Rubenstein
|
207,588,902
|
94.41
|
12,300,755
|
5.59
3. Appointment of Auditor
|
Name
|
Votes "For"
|
% "For"
|
Votes Against
|
% Witheld
|
PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP
|
225,086,898
|
99.73
|
602,984
|
0.27
4. Amended Option Plan
|
Votes "For"
|
% "For"
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
159,357,494
|
72.47
|
60,532,163
|
27.53
5. Amended Restricted Share Unit Plan
|
Votes "For"
|
% "For"
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
180,911,476
|
82.27
|
38,978,181
|
17.73
6. Amended Deferred Share Unit Plan
|
Votes "For"
|
% "For"
|
Votes Against
|
% Against
|
184,334,329
|
83.83
|
35,555,328
|
16.17
Roxgold's Board of Directors would like to thank the Company's shareholders for their continued support.
About Roxgold
Roxgold is a Canadian-based gold mining company with assets located in West Africa. The Company owns and operates the high-grade Yaramoko Gold Mine located on the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso and is also advancing the development and exploration of the Séguéla Gold Project located in Côte d'Ivoire. Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTC.
