Transition Metals' Sunday Lake Project Could Be the Next Big PGM Discovery

Toronto, June 11, 2019 - HeroStocks.ca, an online source of investor-focused news and educational content on topics within the cannabis, tech and resource sectors, announces the publication of an article covering Transition Metals Corp.' Sunday Lake project and what could be the next big Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PGM) discovery.



Transition Metals Corp (TSXV: XTM) is a Canadian-based, multi-commodity project generator that specializes in converting new exploration ideas into Canadian discoveries

Commenting on the results, Transition Metals' President and CEO Scott McLean, P.Geo. stated, "We've had tremendous exploration success at Sunday Lake since drilling the discovery hole in 2013. These latest drill results provided by Option Partner North American Palladium Ltd. ("NAP"), are the best reported to date, and comparable in overall grade to what is currently being mined by NAP at its nearby Lac Des Illes mine and mill complex only 60 km away."

The Sunday Lake Project is a joint venture between Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (Implats) and Transition Metals. North American Palladium holds an option to earn up to a 75% interest in Sunday Lake from Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. and Transition Metals Corp. holds a 25% free carried interest through to the completion of a Feasibility Study.

Drill-result highlights:

Hole SL-19-026 returned 41.20m @ 5.51 g/t PGM (Pt+Pd+Au) and 0.57% Cu including a high-grade section of 15.80m @ 9.11 g/t PGM and 0.88% Cu.

Hole SL-19-29: 61.00m @ 2.20 g/t PGM including 8.17m @ 5.44 g/t PGM.

Numerous high-quality targets remain to be tested.

Results are sourced from a news release dated April 29, 2019. Please refer to that release for the full information regarding the drill program.



Over the years, platinum and palladium have been used in automotive catalytic converters, medical equipment, and fine jewellery. But lately there's a new and growing platinum demand for use in hydrogen fuel cells. Platinum is used as a catalyst in fuel cells to enhance the rate of the chemical reaction of hydrogen with oxygen. This process produces electricity and clean water. That makes platinum a key component in hydrogen fuel cell vehicles (FCVs). Platinum demand is set to grow sharply in the 2020s according to industry data and forecasts as technological and legislative drivers have aligned to make the hydrogen economy viable today.

Mr. McLean continued: "NASA has long used fuel cells to power satellites and other space missions. Today, we're beginning to see the technology used in cars and buses. It's clear our dependence on fossil fuels needs to change. The future renewable economy heavily depends on how we can efficiently split water to generate hydrogen, and platinum will play a huge role in this."

Please read the full article here.

For Website Visitors

Hero Stocks (HeroStocks.ca) provides an array of news and research on the world's stock markets. It's the destination for savvy investors profiting from companies shaping the cannabis, tech, and mining sectors.

For Companies

Hero Stocks is a subsidiary of Toronto-based thinkHERO Incorporated, a digital marketing company dedicated to building investor awareness. thinkHERO fuses compelling storytelling, marketing savvy, and new technology to drive results. thinkHERO helps private, pre-public and public companies in the US and Canada attract capital, investors and media attention.

Disclaimer

The above article is sponsored content. thinkHERO Incorporated, which owns HeroStocks.ca, has been hired to create awareness. Please follow the link below to view our full disclosure https://herostocks.ca/disclaimer/

Contact

thinkHERO Incorporated

Patrick Piette, CFA

416-526-9911

patrickpiette@thinkhero.ca

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/45505