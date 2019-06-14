Aguia Announces Director Resignations

TORONTO, June 14, 2019 - Aguia Resources Ltd. (ASX: AGR, TSXV: AGRL) (“Aguia” “the Company”) advises that the following people have resigned from its Board of Directors:

Alec Pismiris, Non-Executive Director

Diane Lai, Non-Executive Director

Brian Moller, Non-Executive Director

Paul Pint, Executive Chairman

Aguia wishes to thank Messrs Pismiris, Moller & Pint and Ms. Lai for their dedication and service to Aguia and Aguia’s shareholders.



Aguia also advises that at the Company’s Extraordinary General Meeting held on 11 June 2019 in Sydney, Australia, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Australian Corporations Act a summary of the valid and eligible proxies was as follows:

No. Resolution For Open Against Abstain 1 Appointment of Director – Mr. Martin Anthony McConnell 82,567,125 428,595 29,865,667 1,046,000 2 Appointment of Director – Mr. Jonathan Edward Guinness 82,567,125 428,595 29,865,667 1,046,000 3 Appointment of Director – Ms. Christine Mary McGrath 82,567,125 428,595 29,865,667 1,046,000 4 Appointment of Director – Mr. David Kit Shearwood 82,567,125 428,595 29,865,667 1,046,000

The following resolutions were passed on a show of hands:

Resolution 1 – Appointment of Director – Mr. Martin Anthony McConnell

Resolution 2 – Appointment of Director – Mr. Jonathan Edward Guinness

Resolution 3 – Appointment of Director – Ms. Christine Mary McGrath

Resolution 4 – Appointment of Director – Mr. David Kit Shearwood

For further information, please contact:

Justin Reid, Managing Director

E: jreid@aguiaresources.com.au

Spyros Karellas, Investor Relations North America

E: spyros@pinnaclecapitalmarkets.ca

T: +1 416-433-5696

Released through: Ben Jarvis, Six Degrees Investor Relations: +61 413 150 448

Follow Aguia on Twitter: @ Aguia_Resources

About Aguia:

Aguia Resources Ltd., (“Aguia”) is an ASX and TSX Venture listed company whose primary focus is on the exploration and development of mineral resource projects in Brazil. Aguia has an established and highly experienced in-country team based in Belo Horizonte, Brazil with corporate offices in Sydney, Australia. Aguia’s key projects are located in Rio Grande do Sul, a prime farming area which is 100% dependent on phosphate imports. The Rio Grande phosphate deposits exhibit high quality and low cost production characteristics, and are ideally located with proximity to road, rail, and port infrastructure. Aguia’s experienced management team has a proven track record of advancing high quality mining assets to production in Brazil.

NEITHER THE AUSTRALIAN STOCK EXCHANGE, TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR THEIR REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.