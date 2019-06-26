21C Metals Inc. Starts Exploring at East Bull Palladium Property

Vancouver, June 26, 2019 - 21C Metals Inc. (CSE: BULL) (FSE: DCR1) (OTCQB: DCNNF) (" 21C Metals Inc. " or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has commenced exploration at the East Bull Palladium project.

The East Bull Palladium project allows 21C Metals Inc. to play a part in the transition from combustion engines to the electric vehicles. Palladium is the active component of catalytic convertors and therefore key to low emission combustion engines. The price of Palladium has recently reached an all-time high. Automobile manufacturers are building hybrid combustion-electric vehicles as the transition to pure electric vehicles.

The East Bull property hosts a NI 43-101 compliant resource of >500,000 of Palladium equivalent ounces. The vendor of the property had completed three diamond drill holes to duplicate previous drilling from the late 1990's early 2000's.

The program successfully duplicated 2 of the three holes it attempted to twin. Hole EB17-02 intersected a weak zone but the main target was impacted by strong shearing and parallel dikes that seemed to dislocate the main mineralization.

DDH From(M) To(M) WidthM Auppb Pdppb Ptppb Rhppb Cuppm Nippm PGM + Au ppb *EB17-01 29.0 41.0 12.0 71 2082 665 49 2258 1344 2867 Incl. 36.0 37.0 1.0 75 8090 1820 130 2660 2940 10115 *ME00-19 29.0 41.0 12.0











2510 EB17-02 86.0 92.0 6.0 37 644 242 16 1690 1008 939 **EB17-03 60.0 71.0 11.0 78 1148 501 32 1403 576 1759 and 80.0 87.0 7.0 111 2243 788 72 1578 705 3214 **ME99-16 58.0 83.0 25.0











1030

Drill length: True width not determined

*EB17-01 by Pavey Ark duplicates ME00-19 by Mustang Minerals Corp.

**EB17-03 by Pavey Ark duplicates ME99-16 by Mustang Minerals Corp.

The current exploration program of line cutting and detailed mapping will focus on laying a base for diamond drilling to increase the resource. Presently the resource has been drilled to <150 metres and is open for expansion in all directions.

21C Metals Inc. is focussed on the metals of the future with a the significant Tisova Cobalt-Copper-Gold project in the Czech Republic and Germany and the East Bull Palladium Project 90 kilometres from Sudbury, Ontario.

Mr. Garry Clark, P. Geo., of Clark Exploration Consulting, is the "Qualified Person" as defined in NI 43-101, who has reviewed and approved the technical content in this press release.

All samples were transported under the direct supervision of R.H. Sutcliffe and delivered from the Project directly to the laboratory receiving facilities of Actlabs in Ancaster, Ontario. Samples were analyzed for Pt, Pd, Au by 50 g fire assay with ICP-OES finish and for Ag, Co, Cu, Ni by total digestion with an ICP finish at Actlabs, in Ancaster, ON. Rh was analyzed separately by 30 g fire assay with ICP-MS finish at Actlabs in Ancaster, ON.

Actlabs is an independent commercial laboratory that is ISO 9001 certified and ISO 17025 accredited. The accreditation program includes ongoing audits to verify the QA system and all applicable registered test methods.

Actlabs has developed and implemented a Quality Management System (QMS) designed to ensure the production of consistently reliable data at each of its locations including the Ancaster laboratories. The system covers all laboratory activities and takes into consideration the requirements of ISO standards. Actlabs maintains ISO registrations and accreditations. ISO registration and accreditation provide independent verification that a QMS is in operation at the location in question.

