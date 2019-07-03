First Vanadium Announces Second Tranche Closing of Over-Subscribed Private Placement

Vancouver, July 3, 2019 - First Vanadium Corp. (TSXV: FVAN) (OTCQX: FVANF) (FSE: 1PY) ("First Vanadium" or the "Company") announces that it has now completed the second and final tranche closing (the "Second Tranche") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering") previously announced on May 21, 2019, and increased June 25, 2019. Under the Second Tranche, the Company has issued 1,312,000 units for gross proceeds of $524,800. No finder's fees were paid in connection with the Second Tranche. All securities issued under the Second Tranche are subject to a four month hold period expiring November 4, 2019, in accordance with applicable securities laws and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Together with the first tranche closing announced June 6, 2019, the Company has now raised a total of $1,375,000 under this private placement.

Paul Cowley, the Company's CEO, stated: "We are very pleased with the interest and positive market response for our private placement. The capital will be used tactically to advance our Carlin Vanadium project, North America's largest highest-grade, primary vanadium resource."

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 as amended (1933 Act), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

About First Vanadium Corp.

First Vanadium has an option to earn a 100% interest in the Carlin Vanadium Project, located in Elko County, 6 miles south from the town of Carlin, Nevada on Highway I-80. The Carlin Vanadium Project hosts the Carlin Vanadium deposit, which is flat to shallow dipping and at shallow depths with strike length of approximately 1,800 metres, width averaging 600 metres and thickness ranging from 15 metres to 50 metres. The Company announced its maiden resource February 27, 2019.

