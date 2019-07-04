AXMIN Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, July 4, 2019 - Axmin Inc. (TSXV: AXM) ("AXMIN" or the "Company") AXMIN announces the granting of stock options to directors, officers and advisors of the Company for an aggregate of 3,750,000 stock options of the Company exercisable at C$0.60, effective July 2, 2019. The Options shall expire and terminate on July 2, 2024.

These stock options have been granted in accordance with the Company's Stock Option Plan 2005. Immediately following this award of stock options, the Company has issued and outstanding stock options for 11,650,000 common shares of the Company and there were 1,773,738 stock options of the Company available for future grant.

About AXMIN

AXMIN is a Canadian exploration and development company with a strong focus on the African continent. AXMIN continues to closely monitor the political situation at its Feasibility Stage Passendro Gold Project in the Central African Republic. For more information regarding AXMIN visit our website at www.axmininc.com. Please also visit us on Facebook.

For additional information, please contact Axmin Inc.:

Lucy Yan

Chairman and CEO

ceo@axmininc.com

Axmin Inc.

General Enquiries

David de Jongh Weill

Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary

david@axmininc.com

+65 9781 8281

Investor Relations

ir@axmininc.com

www.axmininc.com

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information, other than statements of historical fact included herein, including without limitation, information regarding the future option grant plans and objectives of AXMIN, are forward-looking information that involves various risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from AXMIN's expectations have been disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in AXMIN's documents filed from time-to-time with the TSX Venture Exchange and other regulatory authorities. AXMIN disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether resulting from new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

