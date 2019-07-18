CARDS Digital Exploration Software Successfully Confirms Nickel-Cobalt Deposit for Noble Mineral Exploration Crawford Project

Brossard, Quebec - The Newswire - July 18, 2019 - Albert Mining Inc. (the "Company" or "Albert Mining") (TSXV:AIIM) a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector, is pleased to announce that Noble Mineral Exploration and its JV partner Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd., recently published positive results from mineralogical studies over the Ni main target on its Crawford Property generated last July 2018 through use of Albert Mining's CARDS AI Technology.

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (TSXV:NOB) - ("Noble" or the "Company") announced that its Option and JV partner Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd (TSXV:SHL) has released exciting results of mineralogical studies on drill core samples identified by CARDS from the Company's Crawford Nickel-Cobalt project near Timmins, Ontario.

The recent 1,818-metre, 4-hole drill program resulted in wide intersections of up to 558 m of serpentinized dunite and peridotite with consistent concentrations of nickel, cobalt, palladium and platinum. The study was successful in determining whether the nickel (and other elements) occurs in the sulphide state, which could be economically extracted from the ultramafic host rocks identified by Albert's CARDS system. You can see the map with prediction at 91 % similarity:

http://albertmining.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/07/Albert_Mining_CARDS_AI_Nickel_Target_Discovery_March_2019_Figure.pdf

Mr. Michel Fontaine, President & CEO at Albert Mining, stated: "The potential is huge! CARDS has proven once again that AI can drastically reduce the cost of exploration. In this case CARDS predicted 12 potential targets, and Noble Minerals was able to validate the best target quickly and cost effectively. "

Mr. Dinesh Kandanchatha, Chairman of Albert Mining, stated: "CARDS has the potential to dramatically change the economics and tools of base metal exploration. There is no other AI based Digital Exploration company that has our track record and flexible business model."

More detailed information is available on the website http://www.noblemineralexploration.com. Noble's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOB".

About Albert Mining Inc. - Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) since 2005

Albert Mining is a services company using Artificial Intelligence (AI) with an extensive portfolio of gold, copper and zinc properties in Quebec. Albert can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics. The Company's objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining.

