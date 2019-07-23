Menü Artikel
Roxgold Files Technical Report for the Séguéla Gold Project

23.07.2019  |  CNW

TORONTO, July 23, 2019 -  Roxgold Inc. ("Roxgold" or "the Company") (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) is pleased to announce that it has filed today a technical report under National Instrument 43-101 for the Séguéla Gold Project pursuant to its July 11, 2019, news release.  The report has an effective date of March 19, 2019, and is entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report Séguéla Project, Worodougou Region, Côte d'Ivoire" and was prepared by CSA Global Pty Ltd.  A copy of the report is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's web site at www.roxgold.com.

About Roxgold

Roxgold is a Canadian-based gold mining company with assets located in West Africa.  The Company owns and operates the high-grade Yaramoko Gold Mine located on the Houndé greenstone belt in Burkina Faso and is also advancing the development and exploration of the Séguéla Gold Project located in Côte d'Ivoire.  Roxgold trades on the TSX under the symbol ROXG and as ROGFF on OTCQX.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roxgold-files-technical-report-for-the-seguela-gold-project-300889824.html

SOURCE Roxgold Inc.



Contact
Kelley Stamm, Manager, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, 416-203-6401, kstamm@roxgold.com
