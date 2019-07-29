21C Metals Provides Canadian and European Exploration Update

Vancouver, July 29, 2019 - 21C Metals Inc. (CSE: BULL) (FRA: DCR1) (OTCQB: DCNNF) ("21C Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an exploration update on its Canadian and European copper-cobalt properties.

Wayne Tisdale, President and CEO of 21C Metals comments, "The 21C team has worked long and hard to advance both our palladium and copper/cobalt projects, and I'm pleased to be able to bring our loyal shareholders up to date. This is the beginning of some very significant progress made by 21C regarding the delineation of our prospective targets."

Outlined below are key highlights from the Company's summer 2019 exploration projects:

EAST BULL PROJECT, CANADA

20 km of line cutting completed, allowing for proper controls of upcoming diamond drilling program and potential induced polarization surveys

70 grab samples, used to verify palladium mineralization, are currently in the lab and results are expected within 2 weeks

Geophysical program being developed for deployment in the third quarter

Geological mapping has indicated potential structural controlled primary mineralization

6,000 hectares of the Agnew Lake intrusion have been staked, with information from Agnew Lake being exceedingly important, owing to its similar age to 21C's principal target, East Bull

Additional sampling and prospecting at East Bull will be undertaken in August

CZECH-GERMAN TISOVA PROJECT

Beak Consultants GmbH commenced field work in July with a view to delineating the Tisova trend continuance on to 21C's German concession

