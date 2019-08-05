Venus Metals Ltd: New Bonanza Gold Grades Extend the High-Grade Gold Discovery at Currans Find North at Depth

Perth, Australia - Venus Metals Ltd (ASX:VMC) (FRA:EZL) report further bonanza-grade gold intersections in Stage 2 RC drilling at Currans Find North Prospect:CFRC31 3m @ 25.00 g/t Au from 109mincluding 1m @ 57.15 g/t Au from 110mCFRC26 8m @ 7.81 g/t Au from 112mincluding 4m @ 12.55 g/t Au from 112mThe Stage 2 intersections extend high-grade gold mineralization at depth and demonstrate the potential for the discovery of 'blind' high-grade gold lodes along strike and down-plunge from known surface and near-surface historical high-grade gold mineralization.Stage 1 RC drilling had revealed the following bonanza-grade gold intersections:CFRC16 3m @ 27.5 g/t Au from 39mincluding 1m @ 72.67 g/t Au from 39mCFRC14 2m @ 13.34 g/t Au from 61mincluding 1m @ 25.38g/t Au from 61m(refer ASX releases 13 June & 24 June 2019)Within the high-grade gold intersections, accessory galena associated with significant sulphide contents has been identified in the RC rock chips. This is an important new development showing a gold - sulphide association.Immediate follow up RC drilling will commence next week. An IP geophysical survey covering M57/641 will also commence soon to identify further sulphide-rich gold lodes at depth similar to that discovered at Currans Find North.A 5000m Aircore drill program to start this week, targeting a combined magnetic, EM and geochem anomaly located north of the SPX Penny North discovery.Project Background Venus Metals Corporation Ltd. (VMC) in conjunction with Rox Resources Ltd (RXL) previously reported the discovery of significant high-grade gold intersections from its recent RC drilling program at the Currans Find Joint Venture gold project (ASX releases 13 June 2019 and 24 June 2019).Recently, VMC and RXL jointly acquired a combined 90% interest in ML 57/641 "Currans Find" of 300ha and a combined 90% interest in ML 57/642 of 59ha "Pinchers" (Figure 1 in link below) from Murchison Earthmoving & Rehabilitation Pty Ltd, a wholly-owned company of Mr Doug Taylor. The 90% interest is shared equally between VMC and RXL, with the remaining 10% held by Mr Taylor. VMC is the manager of the joint ventures (ASX release 15 April 2019).The Currans Find Mining Lease is a historical high-grade gold producer. Cancelled GML records show that 6,874 tons were treated at the Red White and Blue battery on site for a recovered average grade of 13 g/t Au.Gold mineralization at Currans Find is hosted in multiple ENE-trending quartz veins within mafic and ultramafic rocks. These rock types are also host to the Penny West and Columbia-Magenta deposits south of Currans Find. It is a feature of the deposits that they show very high gold grades.The initial RC drilling program comprised 25 holes for a total of 1,208 m and targeted shallow high-grade gold mineralization beneath historical workings at the two main gold prospects 'Currans Find North' and 'Red White and Blue Workings' and their interpreted down-plunge extensions.A Stage 2 RC drilling program at Currans Find North has now been completed totalling 12 holes for 1058 m (Figure 2 in link below). The drilling targeted previously untested near-surface mineralization and the down-plunge and along-strike extension of the high-grade mineralization, outlined by the Stage 1 RC drilling program.Significant results of the recent Stage 2 RC drilling are:CFRC026 8m @ 7.81 g/t Au from 112mincluding 4m @ 12.55 g/t Au from 112mCFRC027 4m @ 2.64 g/t Au from 60mCFRC031 4m @ 1.5 g/t Au from 104mand 3m @ 25.00 g/t Au from 109mincluding 1m @ 57.15 g/t Au from 110mCFRC035 4m @ 1.10 g/t Au from 96mCFRC037 4m @ 3.34 g/t Au from 72mCFRC042 8m @ 2.29 g/t Au from 44mCFRC043 16m @ 1.57 g/t Au from 32mThe results of the Stage 1 and Stage 2 RC drilling are shown on the Currans Find North longitudinal section (Figure 3 in link below), together with other significant historical results. The intersections highlight the presence of plunging high-grade ore shoots within the mineralised envelope. Host rocks to the mineralisation are talc-chlorite schist, amphibolite schist and intermediate rock types. The plunging ore shoots are open at depth and down plunge.Summary and Planned WorkThe bonanza gold grades revealed by the recent RC drilling confirm the potential of the Currans Find North prospect (and the Currans Find project in general) to host a significant high-grade gold deposit.Importantly, the new high-grade gold lode discovered in holes CFRC026 and CFRC031 is associated with significant sulphide contents, particularly in CFRC031. Visual inspection of high-grade gold mineralization at Currans Find North has shown galena as a minor accessory mineral associated with Fe-sulphides. A gold - base metal (galena-sphalerite) association has been reported as a distinctive feature of the Penny West1 and Penny North (ASX release by SPX from 25 June 2019) high-grade gold mineralisation. The presence of such an association at Currans Find North would be further confirmation of the geological similarities between Currans Find North, Penny North and Penny West; base metal assays for high-grade mineralization from Currans Find North are pending.Based on the outcomes of the recent RC drilling programs, the Company has planned an IP geophysical survey at M57/641 (Currans Find). Its purpose is to detect sulphide bodies that may host gold mineralization as observed in the recent drilling. Such potential gold lodes may have remained undetected by shallow historical drilling and surface sampling. The outcomes of this IP survey will assist in more effectively targeting the Stage 3 drilling.The Stage 3 RC program will also further explore the down-plunge and along-strike highgrade gold mineralization at Currans Find North with some specific follow-up drilling to commence soon.To view tables and figures, please visit:http://abnnewswire.net/lnk/4VK8SVLZ





