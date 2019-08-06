Barsele Project Validation, Infill and Expansion Drilling at the Norra VMS Zone Yields Positive Base and Precious Metal Results

Drill hole NOR19009 yields 10.0 metres of massive to semi-massive sulphides grading 8.86 g/t Au, 5.17% Zn, 1.51% Cu, 78.63 g/t Ag.

NOR19008 yields 12.0 metres grading 11.04 g/t Au, 1.44% Zn, 0.29% Cu, 74.22 g/t Ag.

NOR19006 yields 3.4 metres grading 9.96 g/t Au, 6.34% Zn, 1.72% Cu, 94.61 g/t Ag.

NOR19007 yields 5.0 metres grading 5.09 g/t Au, 41.85 g/t Ag.

Two diamond drills are operating, within the property.

VANCOUVER, Aug. 6, 2019 - Barsele Minerals Corp. – (TSXV: BME) ("Barsele") is pleased to report an operational update for the ongoing exploration program within the Barsele Gold-VMS Project area in Västerbottens Län, Northern Sweden (the "Barsele Project"). The exploration program is being operated by joint venture partner Agnico Eagle Mines Limited – (TSX, NYSE: AEM) ("Agnico Eagle"). Ownership in the Barsele Project is 55% Agnico Eagle and 45% Barsele. Agnico Eagle can earn an additional 15% in the Barsele Project through the completion of a pre-feasibility study. There is no cash outlay requirement by Barsele until a pre-feasibility study is completed.

Diamond drilling for the first six months of 2019 totals 7,390 metres in 30 completed core holes. Since late 2015, a total of 142,531 metres of overburden penetration and core collection has been tabulated from a total of 341 drill holes. Results from 20 drill holes are presented in this news release.

The pursuit of volcanogenic massive sulphide ("VMS") mineralization within the Barsele Project area is ongoing, with Agnico Eagle applying a combination of geological, structural, geochemical and geophysical techniques to facilitate the pursuit. Each hole drilled adds to the knowledge-base and the drill core observations and analytical results, assist in vectoring toward the potential of a new discovery.

The 2019 drilling results included in this news release have been principally focused on "regional VMS targets" along with some "Orogenic gold" target testing throughout the 47,000-hectare property. One regional hole was drilled at Skirliden (SKL18008), plus three regional VMS holes at Skiråsen (SKI18009, SKI18010, SKI19001), plus three regional holes at Avan (AVA19001, AVA19002, AVA19003), plus one regional hole at Central (CNT19001), plus four regional holes at Norra (NOR19001, NOR19002, NOR19003, NOR19004). In addition, there have been eight Validation/Infill/Expansion holes completed at the known Norra VMS Zone (NOR19005, NOR19006, NOR19007, NOR19008, NOR19009, NOR19010, NOR19012B, NOR19013).

Regional drill hole SKL18008 cored 2.0 metres core length (estimated 1.5 metres true thickness) grading 1.70 g/t Au, at a midpoint depth of 810 metres below surface.

Regional drill hole SKI18009 cut 3.0 metres core length (estimated 2.25 metres true thickness) grading 0.61% Zn, 0.41% Pb, 7.31 g/t Ag, at a midpoint depth of 535 metres below surface, plus 8.0 metres core length (estimated 6.0 metres true thickness) grading 0.12% Zn, 1.12 g/t Ag, at a midpoint depth of 565 metres below surface, plus 1.0 metre core length (estimated 0.8 metres true thickness) grading 11.15 g/t Au, at a midpoint depth of 580 metres below surface.

Regional drill hole AVA19002 cut 4.0 metres core length (estimated 3.0 metres true thickness) grading 0.14% Zn, at a midpoint depth of 5.0 metres below surface. Regional hole AVA19003 cut 2.0 metres core length (estimated 1.5 metres true thickness) grading 0.96 g/t Au, at a midpoint depth of 40.0 metres below surface.

Regional hole CNT19001 cut 6.0 metres core length (estimated 4.5 metres true thickness) grading 0.75 g/t Au, including 2.5 metres core length (estimated 1.88 metres true thickness) grading 1.20 g/t Au, at a midpoint depth of 35 metres below surface.

In the Norra VMS deposit area, a number of Validation/Infill/Expansion holes have been completed. NOR19006 cut 3.4 metres core length (estimated 3.0 metres true thickness) grading 9.96 g/t Au, 6.34% Zn uncut (5.63% Zn cut to 10%), 1.72% Cu, 94.61 g/t Ag uncut (78.28 g/t Ag cut to 237 grams), 0.14% Pb, 0.20% Sb (antimony), at a midpoint depth of 35 metres below surface. NOR19007 cut 5.0 metres core length (estimated 3.1 metres true thickness) grading 5.09 g/t Au, 0.08% Zn, 0.05% Cu, 41.85 g/t Ag, 0.07% Pb, 0.14% Sb, at a midpoint depth of 55 metres below surface. NOR19008 cut 12.0 metres core length (estimated 4.0 metres true thickness) grading 11.04 g/t Au uncut (9.91 g/t Au cut to 28 grams), 1.44% Zn, 0.29% Cu, 74.22 g/t Ag, 0.26% Pb, 0.16% Sb, at a midpoint depth of 30 metres below surface. NOR19009 cut 10.0 metres core length (estimated 9.0 metres true thickness) grading 8.86 g/t gold uncut (8.80 g/t Au cut to 28 grams), 5.17% Zn uncut (4.05% Zn cut 10%), 1.51% Cu, 78.63 g/t Ag, 0.10% Pb, 0.09% Sb, at a midpoint depth of 30 metres below surface. NOR19012B cut 5.0 metres core length (estimated 1.2 metres true thickness) grading 2.2 g/t Au, 0.84% Zn, 0.31% Cu, 50.34 g/t Ag, 0.08% Pb, 0.09% Sb, at a midpoint depth of 55 metres below surface. NOR19013 cut 14.0 metres core length (1.9 metres true thickness) grading 1.01 g/t Au, 0.80% Zn, 0.17% Cu, 8.22 g/t Ag, at a midpoint depth of 85 metres below surface.

Barsele's President, Gary Cope states; "We are pleased to see compelling gold, zinc, copper and silver values associated with the Norra VMS deposit. We look forward to ongoing positive results from the drill testing of this system, as well as from new evolving VMS discoveries within the claims. This is high-unit-value mineralization."

January through June Drilling Summary 2019 Hole ID Easting Northing Az Dip DDH

Length From (m) To (m) CL (m) TL (m) Au (g/t) Top

Cut

(g/t) SKL18008 620098.90 7215123.22 214 -57 1153.4 939.00 941.00 2.00 1.50 1.70

Regional













































SKI18009 619649.89 7213664.88 41 -55 827.7 728.00 731.00 3.00 2.25



Regional







7.13g/t Ag 0.04%Cu 0.41%Pb 0.61%Zn

















781.00 789.00 8.00 6.00













1.12g/t Ag



0.12%Zn

















806.00 807.00 1.00 0.80 11.15

























SKI18010 619652.76 7213666.88 55 -47 749.4











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































SKI19001 619084.03 7214401.16 175 -50 200.70











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































AVA19001 617417.36 7214850.18 228 -57 288.00











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































AVA19002 617993.04 7215556.99 188 -57 400.50 5.00 9.00 4.00 3.00



Regional













0.14%Zn





























AVA19003 617558.13 7215966.63 220 -63 296.70 47.00 49.00 2.00 1.50 0.96

Regional













































CNT19001 618683.81 7214721.48 195 -49 182.25 49.00 55.00 6.00 4.50 0.75

Regional







incl. 49.00 51.50 2.50 1.88 1.20

























NOR19001 617365.81 7216092.46 239 -66 334.75











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































NOR19002 616524.94 7217064.64 200 -56 215.88











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































NOR19003 618218.18 7217605.67 233 -65 378.90











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































NOR19004 616430.64 7218361.47 149 -60 305.45











Regional no anomalous gold/base metals









































NOR19005 617181.28 7216792.01 219 -42 71.50











Infill/Expansion no anomalous gold/base metals









































NOR19006 617160.21 7216812.56 207 -41 77.60 49.00 52.40 3.40 3.00 9.96

Infill/Expansion Ag top cut 237g Zn top cut 10%



0.20%Sb 94.61g/t Ag 1.72%Cu 0.14%Pb 6.34%Zn















78.28 g/t Ag



5.63%Zn



























NOR19007 617161.60 7216812.92 238 -47 101.50 62.00 67.00 5.00 3.10 5.09

Infill/Expansion







0.14%Sb 41.85g/t Ag 0.05%Cu 0.07%Pb 0.08%Zn



























NOR19008 617076.09 7216793.72 106 -41 102.50 56.00 68.00 12.00 4.00 11.04 9.91 Infill/Expansion Au top cut 28g





0.16%Sb 74.22g/t Ag 0.29%Cu 0.26%Pb 1.44%Zn



























NOR19009 617161.46 7216813.91 222 -42 80.90 48.00 58.00 10.00 9.00 8.86 8.80 Infill/Expansion Au top cut 28g Zn top cut 10%



0.09%Sb 78.63g/t Ag 1.51%Cu 0.10%Pb 5.17%Zn





















4.05%Zn



























NOR19010 617162.01 7216814.52 222 -55 96.30











Infill/Expansion no anomalous gold/base metals









































NOR19012B 617076.24 7216794.88 91 -62 101.50 67.00 72.00 5.00 1.20 2.20

Infill/Expansion







0.09%Sb 50.34 g/t Ag 0.31%Cu 0.08%Pb 0.84%Zn



























NOR19013 617069.58 7216799.13 326 -75 132.2 81.00 95.00 14.00 1.90 1.01

Infill/Expansion









8.22 g/t Ag 0.17%Cu

0.80%Zn



























Az = Compass Bearing Dip = Degrees Inclined CL = Core Length TL = Est. True Length Top Cut varies 40-18 g/t Au (A-C-S)

Ongoing work includes Base-of-Till drill sampling, wherein 174 holes of a planned 250 holes have been completed and 50 surface till samples out of a planned 900, have been hand collected.

The technical information in this news release was verified by way of a site visit in July of 2019, by the Qualified Person, wherein the data was discussed with the site management and the technical staff and the database was reviewed and drill core was examined. Agnico Eagle maintains comprehensive quality control/quality assurance protocols.

All samples referred to in this table were tested at independent MS Analytical Service, wherein core cutting and sample preparation is carried out in Storuman, Sweden and the analyses of both Au and multi-element analysis of AES samples is completed in Canada. The assay method is SWED-Edh-6, which comprises: FAS-121, Au fire assay-AA on 50 gram-above 3 ppm Au fire assay-gravimetric; FAS-425, Au by fire assay and gravimetric finish-50 gram nominal sample weight; IMS-230, 48 element four-acid digestion ICP-MS; ICF-6Xx, default over limit methods for ICF-6Ag, ICF-6As, ICF-6Cu, ICF-6Pb, ICF-6Zn, SPM-210 (S); FAS-418, Ag by fire assay and gravimetric finish for Ag above 1,000 ppm. For semi-massive to massive sulphide rock, ICP-130 aqua regia is used for multi element analysis, instead of the four-acid digestion.

As project operator, Agnico Eagle has developed a community relations program to engage the various stakeholders in the Barsele Project area. Basic environmental assessment and surface water characterization, species studies and hydrogeology studies are ongoing.

About the Barsele Gold Project

The Barsele Project is located on the western end of the Proterozoic "Skellefte Trend"; a prolific volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits belt, that intersects with the "Gold Line" in Northern Sweden. Both polymetallic "VMS" deposits and intrusive hosted "Orogenic gold" deposits are present in this region and on this property. Current and past producers in the region include Boliden, Kristineberg, Bjorkdal, Svartliden and Storliden.

Past drilling has been mainly focused on verifying, defining and expanding the "Orogenic gold" mineral resources within and along the Avan, Central and Skiråsen zones and recently the Risberget Zone and the Skirliden area, as well as numerous VMS targets throughout the large claimed area.

The main gold-bearing system remains open in all directions. The structurally-linked mineralized zones occur within granodioritic-volcanic-sedimentary host rocks and vary in width from 10's of metres to 700 metres and have been traced over a strike length exceeding 8.0 kilometres and to a depth approaching 1.0 kilometre. Gold is generally associated with arsenopyrite and low base metal content, but also occurs as native metal.

Since January 2019, drilling has been focused on the pursuit of massive sulphide mineralization, that is hosted in rocks of volcanic and sedimentary composition, partitioned by post mineral intrusive dykes and sills.

Art Freeze, P.Geo., senior geologist and director of Barsele Minerals Corp., is the Qualified Person as defined in NI 43-101 and takes responsibility for the technical disclosure contained within this news release.

About Barsele Minerals Corp.

Barsele is a Canadian-based junior exploration company managed by the Belcarra Group, comprised of highly qualified mining professionals. Barsele's main property is the Barsele Gold Project in Västerbottens Län, Sweden, a joint venture with Agnico Eagle. An updated NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Barsele Project with an Effective Date of February 16th, 2018, was filed on SEDAR on April 12th, 2018.

