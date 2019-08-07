Voyageur Minerals Announces Director Changes

CALGARY, Aug. 07, 2019 - Voyageur Minerals Ltd. (TSX.V:VM) (the “Company” or “Voyageur”). Voyageur is very pleased to announce that Mr. Randy Henkle is being appointed to the Voyageur Board as a Director effective immediately. Randy is a consultant geologist with over 45 years’ experience in mining and engineering geology and minerals exploration.



Randy’s work history includes projects in Western Canada, Western and Eastern US, Mexico and South America. He is a proven prospect generator. His discovery & acquisition track record includes 3 gold-silver mines (two of which are now mined out, with one presently an active producer) and 2 producing chemical/specialty limestone mines. Randy generated and staked both the ULI and Lithium King Lithium brine prospects; both of which were vended into Voyageur.

Past clients have included government agencies, major and junior mining companies and major consulting firms. His broad areas of geologic expertise include experience in both industrial minerals, precious and base metals and mineral brine deposits. His business expertise includes leadership, strategic planning, project management and project acquisition. Randy is currently the President & Chief geologist at Henkle and Associates, a boutique geologic consulting firm, in Nevada, USA. Randy has been consulting for Voyageur for the past five years.

Voyageur announces the departure of Director Declan Livesey from the Voyageur board of directors. We thank Declan for his many positive contributions and wish him well in his future endeavors.

Recent Financing & Insider Participation

A closing on July 23, 2019 of the first tranche of $260,000 (3,466,666 units) of its non-brokered private placement (“Private Placement”) announced on July 11, 2019 included insider participation. Trent Abraham purchased CAD$100,000 (1,333,333 units) and Charles Littlejohn purchased CAD$10,000 (133,333 units) in the private placement.

About Voyageur

Voyageur Minerals Ltd. is Canadian public company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol VM. Voyageur is focused on the development of barite and iodine API minerals for the pharmaceutical market.

Near-term cash flow will be achieved through its recently signed joint venture with a world-class pharmaceutical manufacturer, Chief Medical Supply Ltd., for turn key manufacturing, bottling and distribution of barium and iodine radiopharmaceuticals for MRI, X-ray and CT scan applications.

Voyageur owns 100% interest in three Barium Sulfate ("Barite") deposits including two properties suitable in grade for the industrial barite market place, including interests in a high-grade iodine, lithium & bromine brine project in Utah, USA.

About ImagingX Pharmaceuticals

Voyageur formed ImagingX Pharmaceuticals Ltd (IX), a gross revenue sharing joint venture company with Chief Medical Supply Ltd (CMS). CMS provides high quality, competitively priced pharmaceuticals and hemodialysis products to pharmacies and hospitals across Canada. Operating from both its 33,000 square-foot plant in Calgary, Alberta and its 90,000 square-foot facility in Mississauga, Ontario, CMS can supply products coast-to-coast. Regulated by Health Canada and complying with the Canadian Food and Drug Act, CMS has both drug and medical device establishment licenses issued by Health Canada.

