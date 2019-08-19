Beauce Gold Fields Offers Private Placement to Existing Shareholders and to Accredited Investors

MONTREAL, Aug. 19, 2019 - Beauce Gold Fields (Champs D’Or en Beauce) (BGF) (TSX Venture: ¨BGF¨) is pleased to offer a non-brokered private placement of a minimum of 750,000 Units and a maximum of 3,000,000 units of the Company at $0.10 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of $75,000 and up to total gross proceeds of $300,000. subject to receipt of all applicable regulatory approvals. Each Unit is comprised of one (1) common share and one (1) common share purchase warrant of the Company. Each Warrant will entitle the Subscribers to purchase one common share of the capital stock of the Company at an exercise price of $ 0.15 for a period of 24 months from the date of closing of the placement. Each share issued pursuant to the placement will have a mandatory four (4) month and one (1) day holding period from the date of closing of the placement.



The offering is open to following investor groups in accordance with applicable laws:

Existing shareholders

Accredited investors

Investors interested in participating in the Private Placement

Interested investors who wish to participate in the private placement are to contact Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO of Beauce Gold Fields at 514-262-9239 or by email ptrick.levasseur@beaucegold.com.

Additional information for existing shareholders

The offering will be open to participation by existing shareholders of Beauce Gold Fields as of the record date of August 16, 2019 who wishes to participate in the offering in reliance on the Existing Shareholder Exemption available under the Canadian securities laws. The aggregate acquisition cost to an existing shareholder relying on the existing shareholder exemption cannot exceed $15,000 in the 12-month period immediately preceding the closing date of the offering, unless that existing shareholder has obtained advice regarding suitability of the investment from a registered investment dealer in the shareholder's jurisdiction. The minimum subscription amount for existing shareholders relying on the existing shareholder exemption is $5,000.

If subscriptions received by the existing shareholders exceed the offered maximum 3,000,000 Units, the offering shares to be sold under the offering will be allocated pro rata amongst all subscribers qualifying under the existing shareholder exemption in proportion to the number of the offering shares subscribed for by each subscriber under the offering. If subscriptions received by the existing shareholders is less the maximum 3,000,000 Units available, the balance will be made offered to Accredited Investors.

The Company will use the minimum as well as the maximum proceeds from the private placement for general corporate purposes. The Offering may be closed on or before August 27 in one or more tranches as subscriptions are received.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to or for the account or benefit of a U.S. person (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

About Beauce Gold Fields

Beauce Gold Fields is a gold exploration company focused on placer to hard rock exploration in the Beauce region of Southern Quebec. The Company’s flagship property is the St-Simon-les-Mines Gold project, a unique, historically significant gold property located in the municipality of Saint-Simon-les-Mines. Comprising of a block of 152 claims as well as 7 real estate lots, the project area hosts a six kilometre long unconsolidated gold-bearing sedimentary unit (a lower saprolite and an upper brown diamictite). Textural observations (angularity) of gold nuggets suggest a relatively proximal source and therefore a short transport distance. The gold in saprolite indicates a close proximity to a bedrock source of gold, providing possible further exploration discoveries. The property was host to Canada’s first gold rush before the one in the Yukon Klondike. It hosts some of the largest historical placer gold mines in Eastern North America that were active from 1860s to the 1960s (see HPQ SEDAR-filed July 4 2018 43-101 report).

Beauce Gold Fields website www.beaucegold.com

BGF Presentation: http://beaucegold.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/BGF-Presentation-20191.pdf

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding mineral exploration. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact

Patrick Levasseur, President and CEO Tel: (514) 262-9239

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman and COO Tel (514) 907-1011

www.beaucegold.com

Shares outstanding: 18,716,666

