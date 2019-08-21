Hawkeye Receives Drilling Permit for McBride Property

VANCOUVER, August 21, 2019 - Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. (the “Company” or “HAWKEYE") (TSX.V:HAWK; Frankfurt Ticker:HGT; ISIN: CA42016R3027; WKN: A12A61): is pleased to announce that HAWKEYE has received approval from the BC Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources (EMPR) for its Multi-Year Area-Based (MYAB) Permit which authorizes the Company to perform work programs over the McBride property which includes ground-based geophysical surveys and drilling.

The MYAB Permit grants HAWKEYE approval to perform up to 60 line kilometres of ground-based geophysical surveys and up to ten helicopter-supported drill sites (including helicopter pads). The MYAB Permit is good for five (5) years expiring March 31, 2024.

On August 15, 2019 the Company announced (news release No. 319 - 2019) that it had commenced a ground-based Induced Polarization (IP) and resistivity/chargeability geophysical survey over the McBride property which is expected to take approximately 21 days to complete. High priority ground geophysical anomalies interpreted from the survey will be tested by a diamond drill program of up to 3,000 metres which is planned for later in 2019.

Mr. Greg Neeld, President & CEO of the Company states “HAWKEYE’s late 2018 exploration programs at the McBride property identified a number of areas warranting follow-up with ground-based Induced Polarization geophysical surveys, with the ultimate goal of drill testing the highest priority geophysical-geochemical anomalies later this season. The Company is excited to be strategically positioned in the Golden Triangle, with two of the world’s largest miners making significant investments in the area. HAWKEYE is excited to receive its MYAB Permit approving commencement of the ground geophysical survey, which will assist the Company in defining drill targets, and should position it well for potential discovery!”

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Andrew Mitchell, B.Sc., P. Geo., a senior geologist with C.J. Greig & Associates and a qualified person for the purpose of National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Mitchell has prepared, reviewed and validated the technical information contained within this release.

About HAWKEYE

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc. is a junior mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. The Company's precious and base metals properties are located in the prolific Golden Triangle of northwest BC, in the world-class Barkerville gold camp, and on Vancouver Island, BC, Canada. HAWKEYE's corporate mandate is to build strong asset growth and shareholder value through the acquisition of low-cost, high-potential opportunities with discovery potential, and to manage its business in an environmentally responsible manner while contributing to the local community and economy.

Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc.

Per:

“Greg Neeld”

President & CEO

Vancouver: (778) 379-5393

Email: greg@hawkeyegold.com

Web Site: www.hawkeyegold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Notes Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that relate to future events. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry’s actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our industry, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested herein. Except as required by applicable law, the Company does not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform these statements to actual results.

SOURCE: Hawkeye Gold & Diamond Inc.

