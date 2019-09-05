Lara Exchanges Tocantins Gold Property Interest for 2% NSR Royalty

Vancouver, September 5, 2019 - Lara Exploration Ltd. (TSXV: LRA) ("Lara" or "the Company"), is pleased to report that it has signed a Definitive Agreement transferring all its rights and obligations for the Tocantins Gold Project, to local mining company Mineração Aldeia de Vale Eireli, in exchange for a 2% Net Smelter Return Royalty on production.

The Tocantins Gold Project, which is located near the town of Conceição de Tocantins in Central Brazil, comprises a two exploration licenses totalling 14,329 hectares, covering Lower Proterozoic age greenstone lithologies that have been mined for gold sporadically since colonial times. Vale S.A. ("Vale") carried out the first systematic exploration of the area in the 1990's, targeting gold associated with low-angle thrust faults and fold structures, completing 180 shallow reverse circulation drill holes (totalling 9,129 metres) outlining several near-surface gold occurrences. Further work undertaken more recently by a junior explorer, included twelve diamond drill holes (totalling 1,731 metres), targeting higher grade plunging zones in fold noses. The best results from this program were intercepts of 2 metres at an average grade of 18.97 grams per tonne gold ("g/tAu") from drill hole TO-08, and 17 metres at 3.93 g/tAu, including 4 metres at 9.01 g/tAu and 2 metres at 11.05 g/tAu from drill hole TO-09 (see Company news release of February 1, 2016 for details).

About Lara Exploration

Lara is an exploration company following the Prospect Generator business model, which aims to minimize shareholder dilution and financial risk by generating prospects and exploring them in joint ventures funded by partners. The Company currently holds a diverse portfolio of prospects, deposits and royalties located mostly in Brazil and Peru. Lara's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LRA".

Michael Bennell, Lara's Vice President Exploration and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM), is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has approved the technical disclosure and verified the technical information in this news release.

For further information on Lara Exploration Ltd. please consult our website www.laraexploration.com, or contact Chris MacIntyre, VP Corporate Development, at +1 416 703 0010.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

-30-

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47514