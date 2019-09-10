Rockcliff Commences 100,000 Metre Drill Program on its High-Grade Copper Properties in Snow Lake, Manitoba

TORONTO ON, September 10, 2019 - Rockcliff Metals Corp. (“Rockcliff” or the “Company”) (CSE: RCLF) (FRANKFURT: RO0, WKN: A2H60G) is pleased to announce that a 100,000 metre, 2 phase drill program has commenced on its Snow Lake Project. In Phase 1 of the drill program, a total of 5 drills have been mobilized on three separate properties with an additional 3 drills planned to be mobilized by the end of the month. The 16-month drill program will initially focus on enhancing several advance-staged deposits. The Phase 2 drill program will attempt to expand the Company’s historical resources and drill test for significant new grass roots discoveries on the Company’s very prospective land position. Rockcliff is well-funded, and is now the largest development and exploration junior landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt, the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS (“Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide”) district (copper, gold, zinc, silver) in the world.

Rockcliff’s President and CEO Alistair Ross commented: “This marks the first step in implementing our strategy of finalizing sufficient knowledge of several resources that will allow the next steps of choosing the optimal project to take into production at the earliest opportunity. Our aim is to begin treating material through our leased mill as soon as possible. ”

Phase 1 Drill Program

Drilling has begun on the Talbot, Rail and Bur deposits. The Tower deposit will also be drill tested in the Phase 1 drill program when its work permit is finalized. Approximately 50,000 metres in approximately 85 drill holes is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2019 on the 4 deposits. The purpose of the initial drill phase is to enhance and expand the present advance staged resources on each property which will assist in fast tracking several of these properties to the pre-feasibility phase.

Phase 2 Drill Program

The Phase 2 drill program is scheduled to commence in the coming months and continue to the end of 2020. The purpose of this phase of drilling will be to attempt to advance and grow historical resource within the property portfolio (Copperman, Penex, Lon and Morgan deposits), to expand known zones of mineralization and to discover additional new grass roots copper discoveries.

Ken Lapierre P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration of Rockcliff, a Qualified Person in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in NI 43-101, has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this press release.

About Rockcliff Metals Corporation

Rockcliff is a well-funded Canadian resource development and exploration company and near-term copper producer with approximately $25.9 million in cash, a fully functional +1000 tpd permitted leased processing and tailings facility as well as several advance staged, high-grade copper and zinc dominant VMS deposits in the Snow Lake area of Manitoba. The Company is a major landholder in the Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt which is home to the largest Paleoproterozoic VMS district in the world hosting mines and deposits containing copper, zinc, gold and silver. The Company’s extensive portfolio of properties totals over 4,500 square kilometres and includes eight of the highest-grade, undeveloped VMS deposits and five lode-gold properties held by Goldpath Resources Corp., a Rockcliff wholly-owned subsidiary, including the historic Rex-Laguna gold mine, Manitoba’s first and highest-grade gold mine.

For more information, please visit http://rockcliffmetals.com.

Twitter: @RockcliffMetals

Facebook: Rockcliff Metals Corp.

For further information, please contact:

Rockcliff Metals Corp. CHF Capital Markets

Alistair Ross Cathy Hume, CEO

President & CEO Off: (416) 868-1079 ext. 231

Cell: (705) 507-4251 cathy@chfir.com

aross@rockcliffmetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Rockcliff believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not a guarantee of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Rockcliff Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/559019/Rockcliff-Commences-100000-Metre-Drill-Program-on-its-High-Grade-Copper-Properties-in-Snow-Lake-Manitoba