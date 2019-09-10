Mistango River Resources - Adjournment of Annual General Meeting to October 1, 2019

Kirkland Lake, September 10, 2019 - Today Mistango River Resources Inc. (CSE: MIS) ("Mistango") convened and adjourned its annual general meeting (the "Meeting") until Tuesday, October 1, 2019.

The Meeting will now be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. (Toronto time) at 4 Al Wende Avenue, Kirkland Lake, Ontario P2N 3J5

The adjournment is in response to information received from various shareholders that they have had difficulty voting shares they hold through brokerage accounts or have otherwise had difficulty voting their proxies related to the Meeting. In the interest of fairness to all shareholders, the directors have decided to adjourn the meeting to enable shareholders more time submit their proxies. For details concerning the business of the Meeting, please see Mistango's notice of meeting and management information circular dated August 5, 2019, filed on SEDAR.

Mistango is a Canadian-based exploration and development company focusing on its Omega Mine project, with other properties in Ontario. For additional information about Mistango and its mining properties, please visit Mistango's website:

www.mistangoriverresources.ca.

For further information please contact:

Donald Kasner, COO

Telephone: 1-705-567-5351

Fax: 1-705-567-5557

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/47705