Albert Partners with Chilean Metals to Develop Gold, Silver and Copper Targets in Chile Using Cards(TM) Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Brossard, Quebec - The Newswire - September 11, 2019 - Albert Mining Inc. ("Albert" or "Corporation") (TSXV:AIIM) a mining exploration and services company and a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector, is pleased to announce today the signature of an agreement for the use of its CARDS (Computer Aided Resource Detection Software) system to generate 6 distinct signature (2 Copper, 2 gold and 2 silver) on Chilean Metals(Toronto Stock Exchange TSX: CMX) at the Tierra De Oro(TDO) project, Copiapo, Atacama, Chile. Chilean Metals agrees to license CARDS for $100,000 per project.

Albert has agreed to participate in the recently announced Chilean Metals Private placement where they are raising up to $1.5 million dollars by issuing units which comprise of one share and one warrant to purchase a share for 24 months from date of close for $.05 per unit. Albert will take a $100,000 position in this financing subject to the final approval of Chilean Metals financing by the Toronto Venture Exchange.

DDH database, TDO 2011 ZTEM Airborne Magnetic-Electromagnetic survey data and TDO geochemical Soil Cu-Au-Ag data will be used to complete the work. This data will be then merged into a single dataset in order to proceed to the mineral potential analysis with CARDS (Computer Aided Resources Detection System) using AI.

"Leaders such as Chilean Metals know that digital exploration technologies such as CARDS are a market changer in exploration efforts. I believe this partnership represents the future of exploration, where technology and mining partner to predict high probability targets around the world," said Michel Fontaine President and CEO of Albert Mining.

"I am very excited about this latest contract for our CARDS platform. When technology companies partner with mining firms to do digital exploration, we are able to generate amazing returns on capital for our investors and our client's investors. Albert uses technology to reduce the cost of validating targets by thousands of dollars," said Dinesh Kandanchatha, Chairman of Albert. "Furthermore our new model of license fees and participation in mining projects allows investors in Albert to have the security of a technology company with the potential returns of an exploration company."

"In exploration you look at every avenue to reduce drilling risk. We reviewed Albert's success in other areas and feel it will translate well to our projects in Chile. This has been an area where Chilean has historically done significant work spending over $5 million dollars on exploration. We had a lot of positive leads. We feel combining the Technological innovation that Albert offers with traditional geological efforts will give our exploration program the best opportunity for success.' commented Chilean CEO Terry Lynch

The Corporation also announces that a special resolution will be brought before the shareholders of Albert at the next general and special meeting of shareholders scheduled for October 10, 2019 to approve the Corporation's name change to "Windfall Geotek Inc.". There is no proposed consolidation of the Corporation's share capital in connection with the name change. The proposed name change has been undertaken to reflect a "rebranding" of the Corporation in conjunction with a better corporate visibility plan that is taking place in conjunction with a significant increase of its activities and further deployment of the Corporation's technology. The common shares of the Corporation will continue trading under the symbol "AIIM" and will begin trading under the name "Windfall Geotek Inc." two business days following the issuance of the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin confirming the name change. Windfall Geotek will continue to be classified as a Tier 2 Mining Issuer.

About Chilean Metals:

www.chileanmetals.com/



Chilean Metals Inc. is a Canadian Junior Exploration Company focusing on high potential Copper Gold prospects in Chile & Canada.

Chilean Metals Inc. is 100% owner of five properties comprising over 50,000 acres strategically located in the prolific IOCG ("Iron oxide-copper-gold") belt of northern Chile. It also owns a 3% NSR royalty interest on any future production from the Copaquire Cu-Mo deposit, recently sold to a subsidiary of Teck Resources Inc. ("Teck"). Under the terms of the sale agreement, Teck has the right to acquire one third of the 3% NSR for $3 million dollars at any time. The Copaquire property borders Teck's producing Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile's First Region.

Chilean Metals Inc. is the 100% owner of several Copper Gold and Cobalt exploration properties in Nova Scotia on the western flank of the Cobequid-Chedabucto Fault Zone (CCFZ); Fox River, Parrsboro, Lynn, Economy, Economy east and Bass River Trident respectively. Initial targeting and geophysics have been conducted on all properties. At Bass River Trident a recent IP program highlighted a very large scale anomaly. The IP highlights the area of historic drilling which has returned strong cobalt assays but indicates that this is only a small part of a much larger anomaly which starts very near surface and has excellent depth extent.

About Albert Mining Inc. - Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) since 2005

Albert Mining is a services company using Artificial Intelligence (AI) with an extensive portfolio of gold, copper and zinc properties in Quebec. Albert can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics. The Company's objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining.

