Tartan Lake Gold Mine - Site and Tailings Evaluation

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 - Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV:BUD) (“Satori” or the “Company”) announces that Global Resource Engineering Ltd. of Colorado will be on site at the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project in Flin Flon, Manitoba in order to assess the infrastructure, among other things, as announced on September 26, 2019. The on-site evaluation program will further include testing activities at the tailings pond for the purpose of designing a tailings recovery program.

Dr. Todd Harvey will primarily be considering various elements at site relating to the metallurgical recoveries, in conjunction with proposed mill design and mill operations. On June 4, 2018 the Company announced the results of an independent metallurgical study, which concluded favourable recovery rates from a significant bulk sample, which concluded that the Main zone had an overall Au recovery ranging between 95 and 97%; while the South zone returned Au recovery values ranging between 91 and 92%.

Dr. Todd Harvey, Process Engineer, is the Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release for and on behalf of Satori.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC.

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project (100% interest), located in the prolific Flin Flon mining district, in Manitoba, Canada. The Tartan Lake Gold Mine had historical high-grade production of 48,000 ounces of gold between 1987-1989. The Project hosts a largely intact 450 tonne per day gold concentrator and related infrastructure, along with a decline ramp providing access to developed gold mineralization within the Main and South Zones to a vertical depth of 320 metres.

