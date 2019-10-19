Cresval Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement and Debt Settlement Transaction

VANCOUVER, Oct. 18, 2019 - Cresval Capital Corp. (“Cresval” or “the Company”) (CRV: TSX-V) announces that it intends to raise up to $350,000 by way of a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,000,000 units of the Company at a price of $0.05/unit. Each unit shall comprise of one common share and one common share purchase warrant, exercisable at $0.07 per warrant share for a period of two years following the close of the private placement. The Company may pay a finder’s fee consisting of cash, shares and/or warrants to eligible finders as permitted under applicable securities laws and TSX Venture Exchange policies. Proceeds from the offering will be used for general corporate purposes.



Cresval also announces that it proposes to effect a debt conversion to settle an aggregate $112,750 owing to insiders, which will result in the issuance of 2,255,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price at $0.05/share.

About Cresval:

Cresval is a junior copper and precious metals exploration company actively involved in three 100% owned projects situated near the productive Bralorne Gold camp in southwestern British Columbia.

