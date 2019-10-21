Sherritt Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2019 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Sherritt International Corp. (“Sherritt” or the “Corporation”) (TSX:S) will release its third quarter 2019 financial results after market close on October 30, 2019. Senior management will host a conference call and webcast on October 31, 2019 at 10:00 am ET to review Sherritt’s third quarter financial and operational performance.

Dial-in and Webcast Details: North America dial-in number: 1 (866) 521-4909 International dial-in number: (647) 427-2311 Webcast and slide presentation: www.sherritt.com

The conference call will include a presentation that will be available on Sherritt’s website. Please dial in 15 minutes before the start of the conference to secure a line.

A copy of the webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the website following the presentation.

About Sherritt

Sherritt is a world leader in the mining and refining of nickel from lateritic ores with projects and operations in Canada, Cuba and Madagascar. The Corporation is the largest independent energy producer in Cuba, with extensive oil and power operations across the island. Sherritt licenses its proprietary technologies and provides metallurgical services to mining and refining operations worldwide. The Corporation’s common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “S”.

