Playfair Mining Accelerates Exploration Efforts Based on Targets Predicted by Cards AI Technology

Brossard, Quebec - TheNewswire - October 22nd, 2019 - Windfall Geotek (TSXV:AIIM) a mining exploration and technology company and a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector, is pleased to announce that Playfair Mining Ltd. ('Playfair Mining'' (Venture TSX: PLY) has successfully completed field collection of 1,050 MMIsamples to evaluate 24 targets identified through use of Windfall Geotek's CARDS AI Technology evaluation of a historic mining district in Norway. The MMI samples have been analyzed at SGS laboratories in Burnaby BC..

The Rostvangen-Kvikne-Vakkerlien Project (RKV Project) covers 2 past-producing Besshi-type Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) copper mines (Rostvangen and Kvikne), a nickel-copper deposit (Vakkerlien) and over 20 additional known mineral occurrences. These mines, deposits and occurrences lies within strongly folded metasediments and metavolcanics rocks of the Gula Group in the central Norwegian Caledonides.

"We are excited to see our partner Playfair mining, see the immediate return on investment for our CARDS digital exploration platform," explained Michel Fontaine, "the ability to go from raw data to target validation in months, and for a fraction of the cost of traditional exploration methods is a game changer for geologists and shareholders."

Playfair Mining reviewed the CARDS AI evaluation completed by WindFall Geotek and selected 24 targets for MMI follow-up. A preliminary review of the recently completed Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) survey has focused exploration. Follow-up field work, including additional grid and detailed MMI sampling, has begun to further define current drill targets in anticipation of a winter drill program. Playfair Mining has applied for drill permits.

About Windfall Geotek - Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) since 2005

Windfall Geotek is a technology company using Artificial Intelligence (AI) with an extensive portfolio of gold, copper and zinc properties in Quebec. Windfall Geotek can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics. The Company's objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining.

