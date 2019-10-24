Rumble Resources Ltd: Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Perth, Australia - Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) provides the Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report to September 2019 with significant highlights.Panache Ni-Cu-Co-Au-PGM, Sudbury, Canada- A single diamond drill hole successfully tested two parallel conductors delineated from a small (1.2km strike test) ground TEM survey at Area B- Two sulphide mineralised zones (combined 40.5 metres) intercepted in drilling correlate with the conductors at Area B - awaiting assaysLong Lake Ni-Cu-PGE-Co Project, Sudbury, Canada- Phase 2 - a deep penetrating ground TEM survey has been plannedWestern Queen Au, Mt Magnet, Western Australia- Rumble optioned the Western Queen Project, a high-grade Au system with two mined open pit deposits with a combined historic production of 840,000t @ 7.8 g/t Au for 210,000oz- High-grade Au open down plunge (historic underground mine grade of 10.32 g/t Au) with intercepts 6.3m @ 36.09 g/t Au from 305.7m and 11.8m @ 16.08 g/t Au from 340.4m remains open and untestedEaraheedy Zn-Pb, Wiluna, Western Australia- Diamond/RC drilling on E69/3464 discovered previously unrecognised mineralised sandstone unit hosting higher-grade Zn-Pb mineralisation- Rumble's new target has potential for large tonnage, flat lying, near surface (open pittable) sandstone hosted Zn-Pb deposits- Rumble renegotiated & exercised option to acquire 75% of E69/3464 & strategically applied for three 100% RTR contiguous exploration licensesBraeside/Barramine Zn-Pb-Cu-Ag-V, Pilbara, Western Australia- 14 high priority targets identifiedMunarra Gully Cu-Au-Co, Cue, Western Australia- E51/1677 shallow high-grade cobalt - platinum discovery - drilling planned- M51/122 White Rose copper-gold feeder defined - drilling plannedThunderstorm Au, Fraser Range, Western Australia, JV with IGO- Drilling planned to follow up significant high-grade gold discoveryLamil Cu-Au, Paterson Province, Western Australia, JV with AIC Mines- Site visit, compilation of geoscientific data sets and planning underway for land-based gravity and passive seismic surveys over main targetsCorporate- Rumble completed a capital raising of $3,750,000, at $0.075 per share and a 12% premium to the 30 day share price VWAP, underpinned by two new cornerstone investors: the Copulos Group, and a principal of Bennelong Asset Management- Strong cash position of $4.32m at end of quarter- Rumble's 2018-2019 R&D claim was lodged for $1.2million - this amount is expected to be received in November 2019 (and is not included in the cash position for the quarter)To view the quarterly report, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/777JZ17N





Rumble Resources Ltd. (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) is an Australian based exploration company, officially admitted to the ASX on the 1st July 2011.





