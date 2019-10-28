White Rock Minerals Ltd: Red Mountain-Dry Creek Massive Sulphide 200m Depth Extension

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals Ltd. (WRM.AX) is pleased to provide an update on the 2019 exploration program at the Company's globally significant Red Mountain high-grade zinc and precious metals VMS project in central Alaska (Red Mountain Project).HIGHLIGHTS- Drilling at the high-grade zinc - silver - lead - gold Dry Creek deposit has successfully intersected massive sulphide mineralisation over 200 metres down-dip from previous drilling.- The massive sulphide intersected is the extension to the high grade Fosters lens, the upper of two lenses in the Dry Creek deposit. Assay results are awaited.- This deepest intersection in the Dry Creek deposit indicates a steeper dip to mineralisation than first interpreted, suggesting the deposit remains wide open down dip along its entire 1,200 metre strike length.- Previous drilling at Dry Creek tested the deposit to a depth of 200 metres.The success of this 200 metre plus down-dip step out drill hole suggests considerable potential for the deposit to grow in size and tonnes.- Drilling terminated due to poor ground conditions in the hangingwall chert sequence above the Discovery lens stratigraphic position.- The 2019 field program has now concluded due to the onset of winter.There are already two high grade deposits at the Red Mountain Project, with an Inferred Mineral Resource1 of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq2 for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent at Dry Creek and WTF.During October the last drill hole was completed for the 2019 field season.Drill hole DC19-96 tested an aggressive 200 metre plus down-dip step out from the known high-grade zinc - silver - lead - gold mineralisation of both the Fosters and Discovery lenses at the Dry Creek deposit.Mineralisation was successfully intersected with 1.4 metres including massive sulphide containing abundant sphalerite (zinc sulphide) located within stratigraphy equivalent to the Fosters lens. Drilling was then terminated due to poor ground conditions and the end of the field season corresponding with the onset of winter. The drill hole intersected a chert horizon correlating with the hangingwall position to the lower Discovery lens of massive sulphide mineralisation, leaving the Discovery lens potentially ahead of the drill hole path and untested.Drill hole DC19-96 targeted down-dip from historic drill holes DC19-66 and DC19-52 that contained significant mineralisation intersected in both the Fosters and Discovery lenses, as shown in Table 1 in link below.To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/HUOQ8528





White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska, where it has an earn-in joint venture arrangement with Sandfire Resources NL. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver. White Rock Minerals is listed on the ASX:WRM.





