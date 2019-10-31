Tartan Lake Gold Mine  Site Evaluation Report

TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2019 - Satori Resources Inc. (TSXV:BUD) (“Satori” or the “Company”) announces that Global Resource Engineering Ltd. has completed its on-site evaluation at the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project in Flin Flon, Manitoba, and concludes that the mine site and infrastructure remains in reasonable condition, particularly given the length of time that the project has been on care and maintenance.



The engineering consultants confirmed that the mine surface facilities include a process plant, shops/warehouse, offices, crusher infrastructure, mine dry, backfill plant, and tailings impoundment. The process facilities are largely intact and the mill building is in reasonable condition. It was concluded that the plant itself could likely be rehabilitated, however, the grinding mills have been disassembled and mill liners removed. The floatation circuit, leach circuit and related parts including a Merrill-Crowe and cyanide destruction system comprise part of the original processing equipment. The report further indicated that the original spiral concentrator gravity circuit appeared to be complete, but disassembled.

Manitoba Hydro continues to power the site and Global Resource Engineering stated that the sub-station appeared in good working order, most electrical components appear in good working order (MCC and wiring is mostly intact), and that the amount of power available should be sufficient for a re-start of the mine.

While several components were reported to be in poor condition or missing, it was concluded that most items could be readily repaired or replaced, such as mobile equipment, garage doors, access road, crushers, conveyer belts and other related items.

The on-site evaluation program included an assessment of the historical tailings for the purpose of evaluating a tailings recovery program. Results are pending.

Dr. Todd Harvey, Process Engineer, is the Qualified Person who has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release for and on behalf of Satori.

ABOUT SATORI RESOURCES INC.

Satori is a Toronto-based mineral exploration and development company whose primary property is the Tartan Lake Gold Mine Project (100% interest), located in the prolific Flin Flon mining district, in Manitoba, Canada. The Tartan Lake Gold Mine had historical high-grade production of 48,000 ounces of gold between 1987-1989. The Project hosts a largely intact 450 tonne per day gold concentrator and related infrastructure, along with a decline ramp providing access to developed gold mineralization within the Main and South Zones to a vertical depth of 320 metres.

