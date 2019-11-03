White Rock Minerals Ltd: High-grade Zinc Rich Mineralisation in 200m Depth Extension

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is pleased to provide an update on the 2019 exploration program at the Company's globally significant Red Mountain high-grade zinc and precious metals VMS project in central Alaska (Red Mountain Project).Assay results for the final drill hole of the 2019 season at Dry Creek have been received. Drill hole DC19-96 tested an aggressive 200 metre plus down-dip step out from the known high-grade zinc - silver - lead - gold mineralisation of both the Fosters and Discovery lenses at the Dry Creek deposit.Mineralisation was successfully intersected with 1.4 metres including massive sulphide containing abundant sphalerite (zinc sulphide) located within stratigraphy equivalent to the Fosters lens.Assay results for this intersection returned 1.4m @ 13.9% zinc, 4.4% lead, 115g/t silver, 0.8g/t gold & 0.3% copper for 21.6% ZnEq1.The drill hole also intersected a chert horizon correlating with the hangingwall position to the lower Discovery lens of massive sulphide mineralisation before being terminated due to poor ground conditions and the end of the field season corresponding with the onset of winter, leaving the Discovery lens potentially ahead of the drill hole path and untested.There are already two high grade deposits at the Red Mountain Project, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq1 for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent at Dry Creek and WTF. This VMS polymetallic Resource zinc equivalent grade is made up of 5.8% zinc, 2.6% lead, 157 g/t silver and 0.9g/t gold.White Rock's Managing Director, Matt Gill said"This aggressive step-out drill hole at Dry Creek has shown that the deposit is wide open with fantastic high grade zinc and silver persisting over 200m deeper than previously drilled. While this particular intersection is narrow, we know that typical VMS lenses pinch and swell along strike and down dip, as evidenced by previous drilling where true width intersections of up to 40 metres at the Fosters lens have been recorded3.The majority of the current Inferred Resource is drilled to a depth of just 200 metres so a further step out of over 200 metres suggests considerable upside is possible in expanding the size of the deposit.Furthermore, ground conditions and the onset of winter terminated the drill hole prematurely with the high-grade Discovery lens remaining untested at this depth.This leaves considerable additional potential to this down dip position in the deposit, especially when considering the Resource footprint extends for 1,200 metres of strike.A targeted drill program early in the 2020 field season could unlock just how significant the Resource expansion potential could be."To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/182D6778





White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska, where it has an earn-in joint venture arrangement with Sandfire Resources NL. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver. White Rock Minerals is listed on the ASX:WRM.





