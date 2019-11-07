AI Based Software Predicts Highest Recorded Soil Values of Copper, Nickel & Cobalt Over Multiple Targets at RKV Project Norway

Brossard, Quebec - The Newswire - November 7, 2019 - Windfall Geotek (TSXV:AIIM) a technology and service company in mining exploration and a leader in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced knowledge-extraction techniques since 2005 in the mining sector, is pleased to announce that Playfair Mining (TSX: PLY) has obtained by the MMI Survey over CARDS AI Targets at its RKV Project a good number of samples with very high (MMI Cu>10,000 ppb) Cu values". A short report from SGS notes that "All or most of these will be indicative of weathering copper sulphides". The highest value is 48,400 ppb Cu which the report notes is "one of the highest recorded values of MMI Cu in a soil.

Don Moore, CEO of Playfair commented "to say we are pleased with the results so far is an understatement. The combination of the Windfall Geotek CARDS system to identify targets and MMI to evaluate the targets has been efficient and cost effective. The number of CARDS targets that produced outstanding results in the MMI evaluation process exceeded our expectations. Playfair's innovative approach has certainly optimized our ability to move the project forward with a sharp focus in a short time frame. We are aiming to have the most obvious of the significant CARDS/MMI confirmed targets drill tested in the next few months. And to top it off, we still have many other excellent targets for follow-up."

Playfair plans to follow up all 15 grids over CARDS AI Targets where sample values greater than 50 times background in one or more of copper, nickel or cobalt were obtained during the first phase of MMI sampling. Four of these grids, VMS-18, VMS-19, VMS-08 and VMS-01 are rated higher priority and will be followed up first.

- Grid VMS-18, in the Rodalen area, contains highly significant copper values. Four adjacent samples, 25 metres apart and open for extension, all contain MMI Cu over 100 times background with three of the samples over 200 times background, the highest being 48,400 ppb MMI Cu or 355 times background.

- Nearby grid VMS-19 contains the highest cobalt value of 4,050 ppb Co or 206 times background.

- Grid VMS-08 contains 4 samples greater than 50 times background, the highest being 17,900 ppb MMI Ni (213 times background). This is the highest nickel value recorded on the property.

- Grid VMS-01 is less than a kilometer from the former Kvikne Mine and 6 samples over 50 times background were collected, the highest being 13,800 ppb MMI Ni (164 times background). This is the second highest nickel value recorded on the property.

Mr. Michel Fontaine, President & CEO at Windfall Geotek, stated, "CARDS has focused exploration down to 2.5 km2 from the original 295.96 km2". This is a great example of how Windfall Geotek can reduce the cost of exploration. In this case the prospect territory was reduce by 99%. The fact that we were able to produce verifiable targets in weeks creates great value for Playfair investors and at a fraction of the cost of other exploration methods."

Results from this detail and infill MMI sampling together with planned ground geophysics will be used to spot drill hole locations for the planned upcoming winter drill program.

About Windfall Geotek - Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) since 2005

Windfall Geotek is a services company using Artificial Intelligence (AI) with an extensive portfolio of gold, copper and zinc properties in Quebec. Windfall Geotek can count on a multidisciplinary team that includes professionals in geophysics, geology, Artificial Intelligence, and mathematics. The Company's objective is to develop a new royalty stream by significantly enhancing and participating in the exploration success rate of mining.

